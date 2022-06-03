A planning ordinance that stirred up county residents living near Beebe was sent back to the Beebe Planning and Zoning Commission last week by Mayor Mike Robertson.
According to the Arkansas Code Annotated 14-56-413, cities with a population from 8,000 to 60,000 may enforce a jurisdictional area 1 mile beyond its corporate limits, but Robertson told those in attendance at the May 26 Beebe City Council meeting that there were misinterpretations and miscommunications about the ordinance.
He said the ordinance wasn’t intended to give Beebe officials jurisdictional control over county residents. “It was intended to be a simple map that was going to be revised from a 5-mile radius to a 1-mile radius so it could be turned into the county so the county could plat property correctly.”
“I am going to agree with everyone here that the city does not have authority to enforce zoning codes outside the corporate limits,” Robertson said. “There’s some confusion in the statute that said when you have 8,000 population, you can enforce zoning codes outside the corporate limits. There’s a second part of that that says you have to be situated on a navigable street.
“You’re only addressing land, subdivision and development and you address it because of the building codes so you will have the proper size waterlines, sewer. You’re going to have proper size fire hydrants, you’re going to have streets and you’re going to have proper drainage, so the city is not trying to enforce anything upon anybody.”
He said the city wants “developments to be built to standards” but isn’t out to annex anyone’s property. “I would never encourage an annexation.”
“I understand people want to live how they live out in the country,” Robertson said. “Now, we will have people that want to come in to the city and they can bring their property in by petition and we willingly accept that, but I don’t think we want to try another annexation.”
Robertson said there are advantages to annexation but based on a failed annexation vote in 2018, “the division it made in this community is not worth asking for a city annexation.”
“Currently, we have some people who are looking at some developments right now,” he said. “They want the water. They want the sewer. They want to build their subdivisions that are nice and they want to build nice houses and they want to bring it in the city, so we will welcome that.”
Robertson said if the water, sewer and streets are done to standards, the city can accept them and accept those dedications. “If they have done it properly, it will be there for years and years without the taxpayers being imposed on making the repairs.”
Robertson told the audience “we are very glad you are here. We are not just Beebe, we are a community and we need to work together.”
In sending the ordinance back to the Planning and Zoning Commission, Robertson said the commission could hold a public hearing to make things more clear. The next meeting of the commission is June 7 at 7 p.m. at City Hall.
The council approved a motion by Derrek Goff, seconded by Danny Mahoney, to send the ordinance back to the commission.
Michael Westergren, vice chairman of commission, said the request that it made to the council April 5 was to examine the municipal code. “It wasn’t to create an ordinance. It was, should we look at it? If the council wants us to look at it, great, we will look at it, but we will do our due diligence.
“We will hold the public meetings. We will draw a map that does not go across someone’s pasture but uses natural boundaries, like roads, and we’ll do the public forums, the public meeting. There is no reason not to hold this public forum unless we don’t want to go that direction. We want to go that direction because our city is growing. We can’t stop it and if we don’t plan for it, it’s going to get out of control.”
Westergren asked for time for the commission to draw the map and then present it back to the council and the public hearing. He said June 7 would probably not be enough time to do that and the commission would need a couple of months to work on it.
County resident Robert Bass asked Robertson and Westergren if people like him could be left out because he didn’t want to be part of Beebe. Westergren said that is the reason for the public forum, for the commission to present its plan and let the public have an opportunity for input. Bass suggested those who do not want to be a part of this give their names to the city so they could be marked off. Westergren said the commission does not plan two or five years out, but plan 30 years out.
Beebe Chamber of Commerce President Butch Rice told Robertson that he thinks everyone in the room is affected by growth. “Look at Cabot,” he said. “Cabot is a perfect example of not planning for growth and you need to really pay attention because that’s why the roads are all screwed up, the developments were all bad. And I’m not going either way, I’m just saying don’t think people aren’t going to expand out to your home.”
Rice said he lives outside the city limits and doesn’t want a subdivision across from him, “but by gosh, I want to be protected once it gets there because it is coming, it will be here.”
Westergren said Stoney Point Church Road “is going to become a more popular road as growth goes out in that direction. Are we going to be able to plan for that? Of course. Are we going to need a stoplight out there? Not now maybe but in the future. Those are the plans that we will look it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.