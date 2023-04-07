The plan for a scaled-down version of a courts facility with a potential cost of $10 million to $12 million was approved for research this week at a joint meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee and Buildings and Grounds/Personnel Committee.
Adam Hart of Hart Construction and architect Barry Hoffmann spoke to the justices of the peace about a more economical route to go concerning building a new courts complex. Hoffmann stressed that it would be a “complex” and not a “courthouse.” He showed the justices a quick sketch of the facility.
“After the first of the year,” Hart said, “Barry and I had spoken to Judge [Lisa] Brown and she had relayed to us the need for the county to have a new courts facility but also in a manner that could be a good-looking, functioning facility but at a lower cost.”
In July 2022, The Daily Citizen reported that the price to build a three-story courts facility on Benton Street was being projected at $26,495,448.06. Then-White County Judge Michael Lincoln proposed a 25 percent reduction in the footprint of the facility last August to reduce the price to $17.5 million, but the Budget and Finance Committee tabled the project indefinitely.
Hart said in his conversation with Brown, they talked about a number of ways to accomplish the goal of bringing down the cost of a new facility. Hart said that he, Hoffmann and projects managers have gone over several ideas to “drastically” reduce the cost.
Going back 18 months ago, Hart said there were some things that dramatically increased the cost and there are things now that could be cut out “that don’t compromise the courtrooms for the judges or compromise safety for dropping off prisoners or compromise the employees of the county or the court system.”
A couple of things Hart said they think are prudent when moving forward in getting a functional facility is to look at making it a one-story facility instead of a three-story facility and going with a pre-engineered metal building structure.
“It’s a wise move,” Hart said. “We found whether it’s a retail facility or a courts building or an office building such as this, for a single-story facility, [it is] the most by far cost-effective way to build. And the good news is that those have come down since the high that we experienced after the pandemic when everything was super expensive.”
He said “steel prices are continuing to trend in the county’s direction,” so this would be a good first step.
Secondly, Hart said the next good step would be moving the facility closer to the road on the land the county purchased on Benton Street not far from the White County Law Enforcement Center. “That cuts down on a lot of the site work, a lot of the big entrance drive into the facility.”
Hart said they talked to White County Circuit Judge Daniel Brock and he told them that the judges had extensively designed each courtroom. Hart mentioned a state committee the lends guidance when dealing with court design.
“He [Brock] said, ‘I hope we don’t have to compromise on the actual court building, the courtroom facility.’” Hart said. “I said, ‘Daniel, I really don’t think we’ll have to do that.’ I think the space planning, while it may change a little bit, there’s no major sacrifices that I think the judges in the 17th Circuit will have to experience in order to get the cost to a more economical level for the county.”
Hart said Brock felt reassured by that. He said Brock talked about some ideas to have common restrooms and common things in the different courtrooms that the circuit and district judges share.
“With the contingency that was put in on the first building design, we were well into the $600 per square foot,” Hart said. “It’s my opinion that this is a facility that needs to start in the $300 per square foot and I think it’s absolutely, completely feasible.”
Hart said one of the things he told Brown is that this would be a “blank sheet design” and he thinks it will be a much easier facility to design. Hart said from day one he and his team and Hoffmann and his team would be committed to working with the design team “to help recommend construction methods and materials that will not drive the cost over the budget.”
The goal, according to Hart, would be that at a certain point in the design, “we’ll run a complete budget.” He said, for example, if they got to a 25 percent design set, they would run a complete budget and run another budget at some point, “so the goal should be that the county, the JPs and the judge by the end of the design know within 3 percent of what this building is going to cost so we don’t have a surprise when we get all the sub bids and have a sub bid meeting with the judge and the architect.”
Hart said he doesn’t want anyone to think just because the word “economical” is being used that the facility is going to be “cheap.”
“So we can build a building that the county can be proud of, can look good, energy efficient, one story and be functional for the county and the 17th Circuit judicial system,” he said.
Hoffmann said, “I think the biggest hurdle that we need to get over is we’re not building a courthouse; we’re going to build a courts complex. We’re not building a 50-year facility, we’re going to build one, finished out, very comparable to the one we’re in tonight [at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office]. It’s not going to last as long as that – we may have some maintenance here in 15 or 20 years – but those are the hurdles we can jump over.”
Hart mentioned the $10 million-$12 million potential cost. Other things Hart mentioned were the audio-visual package for the courtrooms and the furniture for the court facility.
Hoffmann talked about “a very simple heating and air system” for the facility.
