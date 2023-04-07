The plan for a scaled-down version of a courts facility with a potential cost of $10 million to $12 million was approved for research this week at a joint meeting of the White County Budget and Finance Committee and Buildings and Grounds/Personnel Committee.

Adam Hart of Hart Construction and architect Barry Hoffmann spoke to the justices of the peace about a more economical route to go concerning building a new courts complex. Hoffmann stressed that it would be a “complex” and not a “courthouse.” He showed the justices a quick sketch of the facility.

