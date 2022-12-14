White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell doesn’t want to risk the possibility that Pioneer Village could get evicted from city property, asking the Searcy City Council for a multiyear grounds lease.

However, Churchwell will have to wait for an answer as all of the council members, with Don Raney absent, voted to table the request Tuesday. Mayor Kyle Osborne said more information was being gathered concerning it.

