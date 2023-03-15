UPDATE: The Searcy City Council on Tuesday night approved a one-year agreement with the White County Historical Society for Pioneer Village. "The city of Searcy has given permission for the White County Historical Society to locate Pioneer Village within the northern most section of the city property located on Higginson Street [now Veterans Blvd.) Pioneer Village consists of a number of historical buildings, farm implements, tools, clothing and other antiques.
"The agreement is entered into for the purpose of preserving and promoting the historical heritage of our community and surrounding areas. Pioneer Village is open to the public and used to educate and entertain all age groups through a number of functions held throughout the year.
"The White County Historical Society is responsible for maintaining the historical buildings to insure their safe use by the public.
"The city of Searcy is responsible for maintaining the grounds and city owned property located within Pioneer Village.
"The terms of this use agreement will be reviewed and renewed annually by the Searcy City Council, unless written notice of agreement termination is given by either party."
White County Historical Society President told The Daily Citizen she did not see what was approved, "but we were asking for a really long-term lease and so I think we are just getting our same one-year. We'll figure it out as the year goes on and I told them that there was no rush that I just wanted to plan for the future for the Village but there's no fire. I think we have started a conversation."
White County Historical Society President Shelly Churchwell doesn’t want to risk the possibility that Pioneer Village could get evicted from city property, asking the Searcy City Council for a multiyear grounds lease.
However, Churchwell will have to wait for an answer as all of the council members, with Don Raney absent, voted to table the request Tuesday. Mayor Kyle Osborne said more information was being gathered concerning it.
“It took us five years to put Pioneer Village back together again last time [it had to move] with a lot of volunteer labor and a lot of money,” Churchwell told the council at Thursday night’s agenda meeting. “It hurts the buildings, too, when you move the 1885 schoolhouse around.”
Pioneer Village was started at the White County Fairgrounds in 1967, and “it sat there with a handshake agreement for 35 years until we were ‘voluntold’ that we had to pack up Pioneer Village and the fair board was either going to sell it piece by piece at auction or the historical society had to move it,” Churchwell said.
With donations, she said the historical society moved it to city property on Higginson Street, where the White County Master Gardeners have worked on the landscaping for 20 years.
“I realized earlier this year that the agreement we [the White County Historical Society] have with the city is year by year, so that makes me very nervous,” Churchwell told the council. “I don’t want a hateful group in 10 years or so say ‘Oh, you are going to have to move that thing out of the way. We want to put something else there.”
She said she would love to see a 50-year lease for Pioneer Village, but did not now if that was possible.
Raney said Thursday while he understood what Churchwell was saying, he didn’t think anyone in the future would “want to move you all.”
City Attorney Buck Gibson said he was concerned about having too many multiyear leases but made the suggestion of having a resolution where the council would have to give the village “perhaps one year notice of any need to terminate that relationship.”
Churchwell told Gibson that was her concern, that within a year’s notice the organization could have to pack up Pioneer Village and move somewhere else.
“That could happen now, Ms. Churchwell,” Gibson said. “What I would recommend is to afford a resolution that could last indefinitely until you all found some other place and at least not give less than one year notice.”
Churchwell mentioned the American Legion having had a 50-year lease for the historic downtown Legion Hut that it left and the city is working to restore, but Gibson said “I’m not aware of that. Don’t care, really, what they had.”
Councilman Chris Howell said he would be more apt to do a five- to 10-year lease.
“I don’t want to give it to them just in case we ever need it [the property],” Howell said. “That is property the city owns right now and I think where it is located with all the ballparks around it, I think it might be needed some day, but at the same time, you guys need some kind of certainty that the work you’re doing out there is going to be well worth your time.”
Raney said he is not sure how long the city should go on a lease “but give us a little time to work on it. We’ll work on that.”
Churchwell said, “I’m in no hurry. I just don’t want to get evicted.”
Councilman David Morris said some of his ancestors’ blacksmith equipment is at Pioneer Village and he has seen all of the hard work out there. He said he understood Churchwell’s concern that there may not be “eight friendly people up here.”
Morris asked Gibson to do some research to see what kind of lease the White County Historical Society could be given. He said he was in favor of giving a lease as an assurance that it was going to remain as Pioneer Village “because it’s a gem. You can go to cities all across Arkansas our size and you won’t find anything like that.”
Although the council tabled Churchwell’s request, it did approve a request from the fundraising committee for the new Searcy public library for $1 million to help get the renovations started at the Searcy Athletic Center. The committee had a fundraising campaign goal of $5.3 to turn the center into the Janett Crain Memorial Library. It had raised $4.1 million as of last week.
