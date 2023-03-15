UPDATE: The Searcy City Council on Tuesday night approved a one-year agreement with the White County Historical Society for Pioneer Village. "The city of Searcy has given permission for the White County Historical Society to locate Pioneer Village within the northern most section of the city property located on Higginson Street [now Veterans Blvd.) Pioneer Village consists of a number of historical buildings, farm implements, tools, clothing and other antiques. 

"The agreement is entered into for the purpose of preserving and promoting the historical heritage of our community and surrounding areas. Pioneer Village is open to the public and used to educate and entertain all age groups through a number of functions held throughout the year.

