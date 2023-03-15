Although the White County Historical Society was seeking a long-term lease on Searcy property for Pioneer Village, city officials decided Tuesday night to stick with a one-year agreement for the historical preservation project.
The agreement approved by the Searcy City Council gives "permission for the White County Historical Society to locate Pioneer Village within the northern most section of the city property located on Higginson Street [now Veterans Boulevard)."
"The agreement is entered into for the purpose of preserving and promoting the historical heritage of our community and surrounding areas," the agreement states. "Pioneer Village is open to the public and used to educate and entertain all age groups through a number of functions held throughout the year.
"The White County Historical Society is responsible for maintaining the historical buildings to ensure their safe use by the public. The city of Searcy is responsible for maintaining the grounds and city-owned property located within Pioneer Village."
The terms "will be reviewed and renewed annually by the Searcy City Council, unless written notice of agreement termination is given by either party."
White County Historical Society President told The Daily Citizen she did not see what the council approved, "but we were asking for a really long-term lease and so I think we are just getting our same one-year. We'll figure it out as the year goes on. and I told them that there was no rush that I just wanted to plan for the future for the village, but there's no fire. I think we have started a conversation."
Churchwell spoke to the council in December about getting a multiyear grounds lease from the city, but her request was tabled at that time.
“It took us five years to put Pioneer Village back together again last time [it had to move] with a lot of volunteer labor and a lot of money,” Churchwell told the council. “It hurts the buildings, too, when you move the 1885 schoolhouse around.”
Pioneer Village was started at the White County Fairgrounds in 1967, and “it sat there with a handshake agreement for 35 years until we were ‘voluntold’ that we had to pack up Pioneer Village and the fair board was either going to sell it piece by piece at auction or the historical society had to move it,” Churchwell said.
With donations, she said the historical society moved it to city property on Higginson Street, where the White County Master Gardeners have worked on the landscaping for 20 years.
“I realized earlier this year that the agreement we [the White County Historical Society] have with the city is year by year, so that makes me very nervous,” Churchwell told the council. “I don’t want a hateful group in 10 years or so say, ‘Oh, you are going to have to move that thing out of the way. We want to put something else there.”
She said she would love to see a 50-year lease for Pioneer Village, but did not know if that was possible.
Councilman Don Raney while he understood what Churchwell was saying, he didn’t think anyone in the future would “want to move you all.”
Then-City Attorney Buck Gibson said he was concerned about having too many multiyear leases but made the suggestion of having a resolution where the council would have to give the village “perhaps one-year notice of any need to terminate that relationship.”
While the use agreement Tuesday mentioned "written notice of agreement ... by either party" concerning termination of the deal, it made no mention of one-year notice.
Churchwell told Gibson her concern even with a year's notice is that the organization could have to pack up Pioneer Village and move somewhere else with a short time.
“That could happen now, Ms. Churchwell,” Gibson said. “What I would recommend is to afford a resolution that could last indefinitely until you all found some other place and at least not give less than one-year notice.”
Councilman Chris Howell said then he would be more apt to do a five- to 10-year lease.
“I don’t want to give it to them just in case we ever need it [the property],” Howell said. “That is property the city owns right now and I think where it is located with all the ballparks around it, I think it might be needed some day, but at the same time, you guys need some kind of certainty that the work you’re doing out there is going to be well worth your time.”
Raney said he is not sure how long the city should go on a lease “but give us a little time to work on it. We’ll work on that.”
Churchwell said, “I’m in no hurry. I just don’t want to get evicted.”
Councilman David Morris asked Gibson to do some research to see what kind of lease the White County Historical Society could be given. He said he was in favor of giving a lease as an assurance that it was going to remain as Pioneer Village “because it’s a gem. You can go to cities all across Arkansas our size and you won’t find anything like that.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.