Christmas is returning to Pioneer Village.
After not opening at all last year because of COVID-19, the historic preservation project on Higginson Street will be welcoming guests again for its old-fashioned Christmas event Saturday from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., according to Elizabeth Heard, chairwoman of Friends of Pioneer Village.
All of the buildings will be decorated “with period decorations,” Heard said, and carolers and musicians from area churches and schools will be performing.
“We will be serving to the people who come a cup of hot cider and a cookie as a thank you for coming and supporting us, because without the support of the community, this wouldn’t fly,” she said. “We don’t get grants so much because in the grant process your building has to be in the original location, so that pretty much knocks us out of that.
“People can donate if they would like to. Basically, we raise our funds through donations at our open events. Although we are a part of the White County Historical Society, we are no way funded through them; we try to be self-sustaining in the financial area.
Heard said she has been involved with Pioneer Village since 2009. “I took the Master Gardeners course and one of their projects is Pioneer Village. I never worked out here as a Master Gardener but people were talking about Pioneer Village. so I think that fall of 2009, I volunteered to be the greeter at the gate when people came in and here I am.”
Searcy Parks and Recreation maintains the grounds at Pioneer Village, she said, while “the White County Master Gardeners tend the flower beds and the plants.”
The volunteer group Friends of Pioneer Village, “actually put on the functions and maintain the buildings,” Heard said. “I think 2007 was the first Christmas event ever [for Pioneer Village]. We worked so hard and we were so excited and so proud and we woke up the day of the event and snow was all on the ground, so we didn’t have it. So fast-forward to the next year, we actually got to have a Christmas event.”
She said holding a Christmas event “just sort of evolved because we had a spring open house and a fall [open house] and somewhere along the line we said, ‘Wouldn’t it be nice to have a Christmas event because that’s so different from the other two?’”
She said one way that it differs is “we don’t have any outside vendors period at the Christmas event. As I like to say, ‘it’s just us pioneers out here,’ and we decorate each building as it would have been in the late 1800’s.’”
“We don’t use lights ... they didn’t have lights,” Heard said. “The house will have candles in the windows and the school may also but it will be what pioneers would have had. It will be handmade ornaments with nature things out of the yard – acorns and pinecones and things of that nature.”
Heard said the old school on the grounds served as a community gathering room and church so it always had a big community Christmas tree. ”People just came together here because they lived so far apart that any reason to get together ... they would come because it gave them the opportunity to catch up with their neighbors and not only have some refreshments, but to find out who was sick and who was expired.”
In addition to decorated buildings, model trains will be on display Saturday in the depot building. State Rep. Craig Christiansen of Velvet Ridge, Lucian Woody of Bald Knob and Brian Koffleo of Lonoke, were at the building Friday getting the train displays ready.
“We are in the process of refurbishing the depot so it will be better to see the trains running,” Christiansen said. “It’s all a labor of love and it’s all volunteer labor. The trains are magical to the children. They love the trains.”
Woody said he has “been into trains since I was 3 years old,” including model railroading. He brought his wife, Brittany, and baby, Paisley, out to see the trains Friday. Koffleo said he “got into trains back in 1988 through my grandfather and have been involved in model railroading in and out over the years.”
Christiansen said the model trains have been set up at Pioneer Village for several year “so people can see trains running and have the feel of historic steam engines.” A 4-by-8-foot layout is used but he has plans if the village is interested to get a permanent layout it can have which “could be changeable as far as the scenery and have a Christmas scene.”
Heard also mentioned that in addition to the trains, there will be sheep, including one with a big old red necklace with a big bell hanging on it, like a Christmas bell” and a blacksmith working at the village Saturday, and “we will have our wagons. Everybody had a farm wagon and the wealthier people then had a nicer wagon that they could drive to church.”
She said one of the reasons she loves being involved with Pioneer Village is that she has learned so much from those who come out and tell their stories to her and stories about their grandparents. She said the children that attend events enjoy the pioneer games like hopscotch, tug of war with a jump rope and “walking on stilts made from cans.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.