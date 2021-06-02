The Searcy Public Library’s “first in-person program since COVID started” will be a petting zoo to kick off its “Tails and Tales” program, according to Children’s Librarian Amber Duncan.
The program will be held behind the library, at 113 E. Pleasure Ave., from 10-11:30 a.m. Friday in Spring Park. No registration is required for the event.
“All our programming this summer is outdoors at all of our branches,” Duncan said.
Duncan said the petting zoo usually consists of a pony for pony rides, ducks, bunnies and either goats or sheep. Duncan said the children should also have the chance to feed the animals since food is usually brought for them to do so.
Concerning the weather, Duncan said if it is drizzling, the petting zoo will still take place, but if it is raining heavy, she is not sure if this event can be rescheduled because the person doing the petting zoo is real busy for the summer.
Other activities at the library this summer will include outside story time and story walks in the park.
As far as registration for the summer reading program, it will all be handled online. The website is whitecountylibraries.org.
“If they will just go to our website, the link to register for summer reading, which is READsquared,” Duncan said. “It is being provided by the Arkansas state library for us.”
From pre-kindergarten to adults, 354 have signed up for the reading program this summer. “It’s pretty exciting,” Duncan said, adding that number surpassed the goal the library had set and she hopes it keeps growing and growing.
The Searcy Public Library is back to its normal hours. Monday and Thursday hours will be from 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday hours are 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and the summertime Saturday hours are from 10 a.m.-12:20 p.m.
Book Bingo also is being offered countywide.
“They get a bingo card,” Duncan said. “We have four ages, pre-K, which is zero to 4; children, which is 5 to 12; teens, which is 13 to 17; and adults, which is 18 and up. They will get a bingo card from their library. Every time they get a bingo, they will take it in to the library and they will get an entry into our end-of-the -summer drawing. And I have one big prize per age group and on Aug. 2nd, I will draw for those winners.”
