A petition has been started to change the Searcy School District’s dress code after, according to a Searcy parent, more than 40 students were “dress-coded” Thursday morning at the high school.
The petition, started by Olivia Roberson on change.org, had more than 1,300 signatures as of early Friday afternoon. It does not specifically say what changes are being sought, but that it needs to be changed “not only for artistic expression but physical comfort as well.”
After being contacted about the petition and dress code complaints, Betsy Bailey, school/community coordinator for the school district, said, “We don’t comment on disciplinary issues.”
Information included with the petition states that “at Searcy High School we have a dress code that is enforced for feminine students and disregarded for masculine students. The dress code is outdated in relation to the fashion trends and culture of our time and limits the creativity students use to express themselves through their clothing.
“Every student has a different body type that’s constantly changing as we grow up and a dress code that labels torsos, thighs and shoulders as sexual body parts can really affect their self-image especially for teens already struggling with insecurities. With a new school year came heavily enforced dress code rules that resulted in many feminine students being told to cover up or change throughout the school day. Although that may not seem like a big deal to some, its embarrassing and inconvenient to change your appearance to accommodate for how others perceive you, mainly masculine students.
“A few students were called into the office to discuss what changes we hoped to see regarding dress code and were dismissed as the principal believed the dress code was reasonable.”
Searcy parent Christy Barnett, who said her sons were sent home Thursday for dress-code violations, said the district was enforcing “some crazy dress codes.”
Barnett said the students were being sent home “for even oversized shirts that they are saying are too tight. They are sending the girls home. They are sending all the boys home for even shorts that are to their knees. My two boys are one of them. They are taking time out of class to send these kids home and on top of that, it’s an unexcused absence.
“Whenever your child has to stand in line so that they can call you to check them out, you have to wait,” she said. “My son was in line for 24 minutes because that’s how many kids they ‘dress-coded’ just today [Thursday]” at Searcy High School.
“They are standing there forever, not being in class; you know they already have so much on their plate as it is with all these restrictions COVID-wise and here they are sitting in line and out of class and all these teachers and principal are just making them go home.”
She said female students “can’t even wear leggings anymore. They are being sent home. I have pictures of girls wearing normal tops – nothing provocative, nothing is showing – and they are saying it’s too tight, it’s emphasizing their breasts and they needed to go home. Girls wearing t-shirts to their knees that doesn’t even show their back side, they need to go home. It’s ridiculous.”
She said she has children who are juniors and in seventh grade and “we have never, ever had this issue, and I can’t tell you the amount of parents that are absolutely furious.” Barnett said her daughter at Ahlf Junior High School and has not been dress-coded but she said there have been other kids that were for having “plain shirts that are too tight.” Barnett said her child was actually in leggings Thursday.
According to the Searcy High School student handbook, “The Searcy Board of Education recognizes that dress can be a matter of personal taste and preference. At the same time, the District has a responsibility to promote an environment conducive to student learning. This requires limitations to student dress and grooming that could be disruptive to the educational process because they are immodest, disruptive, unsanitary, unsafe, could cause property damage or are offensive to common standards of decency.
“Students are prohibited from wearing, while on the school grounds during the school day and at school-sponsored events, clothing that exposes underwear, buttocks, or the breast of a female. This prohibition does not apply, however, to a costume or uniform worn by a student while participating in a school-sponsored activity or event.
“The Superintendent shall establish student dress codes for the District’s schools, to be included in the student handbook, and that are consistent with the above criteria.”
Included in the dress code are:
“Hats, caps, sunglasses, bandannas, sweatbands and other headgear deemed inappropriate are not to be worn.”
“Shoes are to be worn at all times.”
“Clothing with vulgar or objectionable words or symbols is not to be worn. This includes any advertisement or representation of anything illegal for a minor. This also includes, but is not limited to suggestive phrases with sexual and vulgar overtones.”
“Students are not to wear tops that expose the midriff or tops that allow cleavage to show (Act 835, 2011). In addition, undergarments should not be visible. Students must wear shirts with sleeves.
“Lower garments (pants, shorts, and dresses) must not be worn more than 3 inches above the upper knee. Lower garments (pants, shorts and dresses) should be free of holes above the knees not exposing skin or undergarments and shall be warn appropriately at the waist (no sagging) (ACA 6-18-58). If pants are too big around the waist, a belt should be worn.”
After the Searcy School Board passed a mask mandate last week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart said they would be treated like a dress-code violation, where multiple offenses can result “in disciplinary action ranging from a warning to out-of-school suspension,” according to the district’s student handbook.
The dress code issue, according to Barnett, has been “blowing up” on social media.
“We are tired of it. We have got a petition going on. We have got a School Board meeting Wednesday for all of this,” she said. “We already have to muzzle our children eight hours a day and now you’re going to throw in their dress coding for freaking leggings and an oversized shirt and shorts, I mean, are you kidding me?
“I got two boys, they came home. They were like an hour and a half apart, coming home and I’m just going, ‘You got to be kidding me.’ They said, ‘Mom, I timed it, I stood in line for 23 minutes. There were that many kids, over 40 kids were dress-coded before 8:30 this morning.’”
She said the school has “got teachers that are walking down the aisle in their classrooms, looking at these kids and dress-coding them to make sure, looking at them and sending them home. It’s insane.”
She said being given an unexcused absence is “what makes me mad.”
“My boys are athletes and you can’t have more than two unexcused absences; you have to have an excuse,” Barnett said. “You have to go home and change and come back before that class period or it’s an unexcused absence for that class period. I have been seeing this all over social media all week. This is crazy.”
“... We are tired of it. We have already said our piece on the mask, that’s never gong to change. It is what it is, but the dress code? Come on, let’s do something different. Let’s try to give these kids a normal school year. So much has been taken away from these kids. I am a mad momma.”
Since she spoke with The Daily Citizen on Thursday, Barnett has posted on Facebook that she was called and her “boys’ unexcused absence was overturned and the principal and I had a great conversation over the situation! All is well and handled now praise the lord!!.”
