A 54-year-old Bradford woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Saturday in Jackson County, according to the Arkansas State Police
Kellie McGee was reportedly walking on Arkansas Highway 367 near Amy Street in the southbound lane just after noon in Tuckerman when a 2021 Jeep hit her.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.