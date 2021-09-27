The only money earmarked for the Searcy Fire Department in the city’s “master plan” for using the permanent 1-percent sales and use tax if it passes Nov. 9 is for staffing needs, but that appears to be just fine with Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.
When asked what the tax would mean to his department, Dunavan said it’s “mostly it’s about pay for the guys because before we had the one-cent tax, there was five to six years that nobody in the city got raises at all and doing that [passing the tax] will allow at least for us to get a raise consistently, and if City Hall approves or they would like to give a raise good enough to start holding on to more people.”
Since the eight-year sales and use tax passed in 2014 has been implemented, the city started giving 2 percent raises, Dunavan said. However, he added that “in comparison to inflation, when inflation is going up more than that, 2 percent really doesn’t cover cost of living.”
The eight-year plan set aside $850,000 per year for the city’s staffing needs. The master plan has $544,000 in annual staffing needs for the fire and police departments, included $244,000 for the fire department. The fire department’s total staffing expense in 2020 was $2,908,984.
The starting pay for a Searcy firefighter currently is $11 per hour. When asked what a competitive hourly amount would be to get firefighters to come to Searcy, Dunavan said “it’s hard to say because the fire department is structured different than a lot of departments because we don’t go on a 40-hour week. Our workweek is more, we don’t get overtime until 53 hours, where the others are at 40.”
Dunavan said the firefighters get paid every two weeks, but there are four ways they receive hours that can affect the totals. “You have a straight 120 hours. You’ve got 108 with 12 hours overtime. You’ve got a 96-hour [check]. You’ve got an 84-hour with 12 hours overtime. It would depend on how the days fell for their work schedule during that two-week period.”
Searcy Human Resources Manager Kim Gordon said when looking at the difference in starting pay for police officers ($17.31) and firefighters ($11), “there’s quite a difference, but the firefighters always work more than 80 hours in a pay period and the police officers don’t, and the firefighters get 12 hours of overtime pay every other pay period. So the firefighters either make $32,802 or $33,066. It depends on if the first pay period of the year is a four shift or a five shift.”
“The police officers [are] starting at $17.31 because they only work 2,080 hours a year or get paid for 80 hours a pay period,” she said. “Now, they get comp time if they work over, but that’s comp time. At $17.31 at 2,080 hours, that’s $36,004.84, so there’s a difference of only like $3,000 for base pay, all the hours scheduled to work for one year. But if you look at the hourly rate, you are looking at $11 an hour. That is what we pay our part-time lifeguards. too. So we are paying our [beginning] firefighters the same amount per hour. They do work more hours in a year and do get 12 hours of overtime every other pay period.”
Gordon said the agreement about the 12 hours of overtime was made “years ago ... and “we are still abiding by that ... so when you have 96 hours, sometimes it’s 96 hours at their base pay and sometimes it’s 84 and 12 – 84 at straight time, 12 at overtime. The 120-hour shift is sometime 120 hours at straight time and sometimes it’s 108 and 12, making the 120, so that’s the four different [pay checks].”
She said the city has “a lot of employees” making $11 per hour. “We just hired a Parks and Recreation maintenance guy, a full-time job with all the benefits but he’s making $11 per hour. Sanitation is the same way, if they are not a CDL driver, they’re making $11 per hour. We have a lot of employees at that $11 per hour.”
Dunavan said interest in becoming a firefighter “goes in spells.”
“We do two interviews a year, April and we are fixing to have one Oct. 2, a physical agility test out on our training ground out on the north bypass where our training tower is,” Dunavan said. “They have to pass that [agility test] before they get the interview.”
About 10 to 12 have applied to take the agility test Saturday. “Sometimes we may have 30 to 40 people apply and then we have had as few as seven or eight. If people know you have an opening, there will tend to be more people that will apply and if it’s at a time we don’t have any openings, they may say, ‘Well, there’s no need to apply at this time.’”
In order to retire with full benefits, firefighters statewide have to put in 28 years of service, Dunavan said. “You will be eligible at that point and also age plays a factor, you can be 25 years and age 55. The employees pays 8.5 percent of their check into LOPFI ([Local Police & Fire Retirement System]. The city also pays in a percentage. It’s a state-mandated thing.”
The master plan for the 1-cent tax includes $750,000 for LOPFI.
While none of the fire department’s equipment needs are mentioned in the master plan, the department has had some “pretty major breakdowns” with some of its equipment, Dunavan said.
“So, we had to spend more on equipment this year just because we have some apparatus that are starting to age a little bit, which is going to cause you to have to repair stuff,” Dunavan said, “but also, a lot of newer equipment, the emissions and things they have to put on them now, the equipment just doesn’t hold up as well.
“There is always something electronically or something it seems like that is always breaking down as we have to repair it. We have got good equipment but a lot of of our equipment like our turnouts and things like that , they have a shelf life on them. Every 10 years, you have to replace them [the turnouts]. You are looking at anywhere from $900 to $1,400 for a set of turnouts. We’ve got like 55 people that have to wear or could have to wear turnouts to respond to the scene of a fire.”
The department receives funding from county taxes and Act 833 to help pay for equipment needs and Dunavan said it does apply for grants, but “those are kind of hard to get because we are in one on those cities where a lot of time they want to be helping smaller cities. If you hit a certain number [with population] you can apply for other types of grants. We are right there in the middle.”
“We get some. Like last year we got like $26,000 for the air bags. A lot of the small grants we apply for,” he said. “Walmart really helped us. They have grants that we apply for’ we have used those for smoke detectors, CO [carbon monoxide] monitors. We just got one from them last week for $1,500 and we got one out right now for car seats that we are told we are going to get from Walmart for $5,000 to purchase car seats. Batteries for smoke detectors is another things we use these for.”
While the fire department has some sources to rely on for equipment, if the special election fails, Dunavan said, “you’re looking at most likely when we have a guy leave ‚ I don’t think our city would let anybody go, but I wouldn’t see any raises and I wouldn’t see us when people retired out, or decided to leave – I don’t see us hiring back the same amount of manpower, which in turn is going to be a reduction in manpower, which is probably going to reduce our ISO [Insurance Services Office] rating because that is part of the rating, that and our accreditation, that’s how we measure how well we do. That could be affected some.
“We are still going to respond. We are still going to do our jobs, it’s just going to be more stress on the guys who are on duty.”
Dunavan said he believes based on what the city has “right now,” residents “have the best service that they can have in fire and police and sanitation does a lot of things a lot of cities don’t do for minimal cost to the city, limbs and stuff like that. There’s a lot of places that charge to take stuff like that.
“The cost of living here in Searcy, there is not a property tax hardly ... so your tax overall is low compared to anywhere around here. The people are getting very good service and if you want to keep your streets up and your drainages in good service – all this stuff breaks down, your street and sanitation service stuff, police cars; I mean, they don’t last forever, fire engines don’t last forever – it is an ongoing cost and if you don’t have anything to pay for that or to plan for the future, the city itself will just deteriorate.”
