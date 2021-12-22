Partying to celebrate Christmas
newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- High court to hold special session on vaccine requirements
- Omicron less likely to put you in the hospital, studies say
- Biden, Democrats scramble to salvage social, climate package
- Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
- Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on coast
- 9 days after tornado, cat found in rubble of building
- As COVID fueled the drug crisis, Native Americans hit worst
- US probes potential of drivers playing video games in Teslas
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawsuit filed by group of parents against Searcy School Board, superintendent over mask mandate
- Beebe police seize three illegal gambling machines from gas station Monday
- Searcy 28-year-old killed Saturday when struck by vehicle while in middle of I-40 eastbound lane in North Little Rock
- Eighth Searcy restaurant approved by council to file for private club permit
- Bradford man arrested on capital murder charge in Friday afternoon death of Sebastian County man
- City of Searcy spending $306,000 to replace overhead sanitation truck
- Beebe teacher cuts out 101 wooden dalmatians to add to Bald Knob Christmas display
- McRae 48-year-old charged with three counts of rape, with sexual abuse reportedly starting when two girls were pre-teens
- 16 charges officially filed against Little Rock woman accused of following home elderly from Searcy Walmart, attacked and robbed them
- Prices of most business licenses going down Jan. 1 in Searcy
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.