A party Feb. 11 reportedly turned ugly the next morning when a woman reportedly was awakened from her sleep by a Judsonia 40-year-old "beating her."
A warrant was issued late last week for Jamauul Laroy Whiters at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. No court date had been set as of Monday for Whiters, who also was not in custody.
The alleged victim reportedly said she was choked by Whiters, "and she struggled to breath," after she awakened to him beating her up following the party the evening of Feb. 11 that went into the early hours of Feb. 12. He reportedly "also hit her in the face and threw a lamp at her" before she ran to a neighboring residence.
The alleged victim had "a contusion to her right eye with bruising and swelling; swelling to the right side of her forehead; bruising to her left elbow; red marks on the inside of right bicep; laceration to her chest and marks to her neck that appeared to be broken skin," Detective Sidney Marini of the White County Sheriff's Office wrote in the affidavit.
She reportedly also "provided a Facebook message" in which Whiters admitted "to putting her hands on her," and a neighbor who was interviewed reportedly said she saw the alleged victim "beat up with bruises to her face and marks on her neck" the morning of Feb. 12.
Whiters reportedly denied attacking the alleged victim, saying "he worked the night of the alleged incident" before changing and becoming "confused on the dates in question" when interviewed, Marini wrote. He reportedly claimed the alleged victim was intoxicated "and he was asleep and did not touch her." However, Marini wrote that she confirmed with his employment that he did not work either day, although he "was scheduled to work but called in."
A warrant also was issued for Michael Wayne Perkins, 42, of Vilonia on charges of class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger, class D felony theft by receiving value between $1,000-$5,000 and class D felony aggravated assault. Plea and arraignment for Perkins is scheduled for June 6. He remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
Perkins reportedly almost struck a homeowner while fleeing from Beebe police April 2. An attempt was made to get Perkins to pull over after he ran stop signs at two intersections in Beebe. However, Perkins drove through a yard on West Hickory Street and "jumped a ditch" at a property on North Holly Street, where he nearly hit the homeowner who was standing in the yard, Detective Caleb Crump wrote in the affidavit.
Perkins was caught and arrested at the intersection of East Idaho and South Apple streets after he got out of the vehicle and "fled on foot," Crump wrote. The vehicle had been reported stolen out of Faulkner County on March 27.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.