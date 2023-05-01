A party Feb. 11 reportedly turned ugly the next morning when a woman reportedly was awakened from her sleep by a Judsonia 40-year-old "beating her."

A warrant was issued late last week for Jamauul Laroy Whiters at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office on charges of class D felony aggravated assault on family/household member and class A misdemeanor domestic battery in the third degree. No court date had been set as of Monday for Whiters, who also was not in custody.

