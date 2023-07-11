The Riverview School District had a 60 percent increase in participation in the district’s annual parent survey, while scores on the survey also increased overall, according to Superintendent Stan Stratton.
The parent survey had 381 participants this year, while 228 parents took the survey last year, according to the district.
Pre-kindergarten had the fewest number of parents participating with 28 and the eighth grade had the most with 60 parents, according to Stratton. Judsonia Elementary had 116 parents participating and Kensett Elementary had 84. The junior high had 111 parents taking the survey and the high school had 151.
The survey used a five-point scale with 5 being strongly agree, 3 being neutral and 1 strongly disagree. A score of 4.0 and higher would be considered a strength, Stratton said. Above 3.0 would be more positive than negative.
Of 26 statements on the survey, only two received a 4.0 or higher but many responses were close, according to Stratton.
Under “Climate Topics,” there were five questions with scores ranging from 3.42 to 3.78. Three out of five questions increased compared to last year. The highest score was “I feel welcome at my child’s school,” with an average response of 3.78. The largest increase was for “I understand the school’s mission.” That one went from 3.53 to 3.71.
Under “Relationship Topics,” there were 10 statements for parents to respond to. Two scores were above 4.0 and all 10 increased. The highest score was 4.39 on parents/guardians involvement positively related to a child’s achievement. The largest increase was “it is very clear to me what the teacher(s) expect(s) of my child in terms of schoolwork.” The response to this statement increased from 3.68 to 3.82.
“Voice and Choice Topics” had six statements and all of them were above 3.63. Three of the six statements increased and three decreased. The highest score was a 3.85 responding to the statement “my child’s school makes effective use of technology as a means of communication.”
Next, the board heard about the “Feedback and Goal Setting Topics.” All six statements were at or above 3.50 and all six scores increased. The statement “I understand the school’s academic expectations for my child” had the highest score with a 3.87. This statement also had the largest increase from 3.71.
During the “Meeting Expectations” recap of the survey, board members learned that 63 percent of respondents said the district was meeting expectations either yes or most of the time – yes was 30 percent and most of the time was 33 percent. This was an increase from 58 percent last year.
Under “the Top 5 ways the district is meeting expectations,” quality of the school buildings was No. 1 at 73 percent and technology available for student use followed at 70 percent, Quality of the teaching staff was next at 69 followed by class sizes, meaning the number of students in each classroom, at 65 percent and communication with parents at 66 percent.
Thirteen percent of the respondents said the district was not meeting expectations and another 23 percent said it was not meeting expectations only some of the time for a total of 36 percent, which was down from 38 percent last year.
The “Top 5 ways the district is falling short of expectations,” according to the survey, were communication with parents, 66 percent; quality of teaching staff, 51 percent; retention of teaching staff, 37 percent; keeping its promises, 34 percent; and involving the community in decision making, 33 percent.
When asked “Where do you get most of the information about your oldest child’s school and as a whole,” parents’ top three answers were: My child who is a student in the Riverview School District, 68 percent; social media sites (Facebook, Twitter) that are managed by the district, 55 percent; and the school district’s website, 46 percent.
