The White County Central School District got mostly "competitive" prices for construction on its middle school building project but had to put four areas out for rebidding, according to Superintendent Pharis Smith.
Smith updated the WCC School Board on the project at Thursday's meeting. WCC voters passed a 2-mill property tax increase in September 2021 to back the district’s need to expand. The debt service mills were being sought so that "a $9,520,000 refunding and construction bond issue could provide approximately $5,800,000 to be used for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities," according to a pamphlet from the district that promoted the election.
At the time, The Daily Citizen was told that the millage would allow the district to do capital improvements such as a more-than-20,000-square foot classroom building, a more-than-8,000 square foot area for cafeteria dining, a water treatment facility to help with sewer problems, new parking at the high school at the north end of the campus and some athletic improvements, including a new soccer field and a new softball field and an upgrade on the baseball field, a track and some concession and restroom areas. It also was said at the time that the state had approved $3 million in partnership money.
“That bid process was done a week ago Friday and I told them if they don’t have more than one bid, we were going to rebid it," Smith said, "and most of them had three to four to five, even six bids and all those bids were competitive and we got really good prices on those for construction, but there were fours areas that did not so we sent them out to rebid.”
Overall, Smith said the process is coming along. "The demolition is done," he said. "They have hooked up electrical. They have started the plumbing. They have put a new septic tank in and the new pump. They are fixing to put in the new sewer line ... . We couldn’t save the trees. We tried our best to save those three trees but we couldn’t.”
When the new sewer treatment plant and the septic system are put in, Smith said, “It’s going to flow from every building. Every building is going to flow to that sewer treatment facility.
“We’re in a good place right now for our building. You can’t go to the restroom but there is water available. We’re in a lot better shape now than we were two weeks ago. They have made a lot of improvements already with the demolition of those buildings. That was quick."
He said the Nabholz Construction superintendent for the work is Randy Roach, "who lives here. You know if you have somebody that has got a vested interest like he does for Central, it’s only going to get better, and we talk daily and he gives me updates and he shows me things. It’s been a blessing to have him when you have somebody in the community that cares about it. He wants to save us money and No. 2, more important than money, is that he wants it done right. I’m excited about the direction that we already started.”
Turning to solar panels on campus, Smith said, “our solar bill has steadily gone down. We get a check from Scenic Hill now. The lean has been dropped so everything with that’s good. We’re not making a ton of money off of it but it’s worth it now.”
In another matter, Smith said the district will be buying school supplies for students again this year.
“The only thing we’re not going to purchase is headphones," he said. "That’s the only expense students are going to be out because they’ve got to buy the size that fits and that’s not a huge expense, and if they go through a set, we’ll help them get another set. That’s the only expense that parents are going to be out.”
Smith said providing supplies will help take the burden off parents who have three, four or five students attending school in the district. “When you buy in bulk, it’s a lot cheaper."
