The White County Central School District got mostly "competitive" prices for construction on its middle school building project but had to put four areas out for rebidding, according to Superintendent Pharis Smith.

Smith updated the WCC School Board on the project at Thursday's meeting. WCC voters passed a 2-mill property tax increase in September 2021 to back the district’s need to expand. The debt service mills were being sought so that "a $9,520,000 refunding and construction bond issue could provide approximately $5,800,000 to be used for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities," according to a pamphlet from the district that promoted the election.

