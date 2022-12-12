A 37-year-old parolee from the Kensett area reportedly fired at a White County deputy while being chased Sunday night and was later arrested at a residence on Berryhill Road.
According to Lt. Scott Seiders of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Deputy Hunter Descant initiated a traffic stop at approximately 8:45 p.m. on a silver Dodge Dart. The vehicle had pulled into the Morning Sun gas station at Arkansas Highways 11 and 367.
Seiders said as Descant approached the vehicle, it sped off, leading to a high-speed pursuit through Higginson and Kensett. The vehicle left Kensett onto Arkansas Highway 385, then turned onto Ballpark Road, where the driver, Tristan Quasho Chatman, got out of the vehicle while it was still moving.
The vehicle, with passenger Casey Brooks still inside, continued on into 6-foot ditch on the north side of the road, Seiders said.
Descant reportedly pursued Chatman north on foot, down a trail leading toward Berryhill Road, until Chatman turned and fired a pistol twice at Descant. Descant took covee and lost sight of Chatman, Seiders said. He waited for backup to continue the pursuit.
Seiders said a perimeter was established to contain Chatman while information was gathered and additional assistance arrived.
“It was determined that Mr. Chatman was a parolee with active felony and misdemeanor warrants and a search waiver,” Seiders said. “It was also established that his parole address was was on Berryhill Road and was the likely destination of his flight.
“A drone was launched while a fugitive-tracking K-9 team drove from the Arkansas Department of Correction Grimes Unit in Newport.”
When the K-9 team arrived, accompanied by the Special Response Team members, it began tracking Chatman. The team located a hat matching that worn by Chatman, followed by a boot, then the other boot at a fence crossing.
Seiders said the track continued to 108 Berryhill Road, Chatman’s parole address, where the K-9 indicated at the front door that Chatman was inside. The house was surrounded and a loudspeaker used to contact the occupants.
After approximately 10 minutes, an occupant of the house came outside, met with SRT members and described where Chatman could be found in the residence, Seiders said.
SRT members entered the residence and took Chatman into custody without incident. Seiders said a 9mm pistol, a fired 9mm casing, drugs and drug paraphernalia also were recovered.
Seiders said charges may be added or amended but Chatman is currently facing felony aggravated assault upon a law enforcement officer, possession of a firearm by certain persons, simultaneous possession of drugs and firearm, possession of meth, possession of a Schedule VI substance (marijuana) with purpose to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and fleeing (vehicle).
Chatman was in court Monday morning. White County Circuit Court Judge Mark Pate set Chatman’s bond at $200,000. He also had a bond forfeiture warrant for failure to appear on felony theft of property and felony first-degree criminal mischief ($200,000 bond) for a total bond of $400,000. Chatman is due back in court Jan 3 at 9 a.m.
Seiders said Brooks was interviewed and released without charges.
