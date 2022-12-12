A 37-year-old parolee from the Kensett area reportedly fired at a White County deputy while being chased Sunday night and was later arrested at a residence on Berryhill Road.

According to Lt. Scott Seiders of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Patrol Deputy Hunter Descant initiated a traffic stop at approximately 8:45 p.m. on a silver Dodge Dart. The vehicle had pulled into the Morning Sun gas station at Arkansas Highways 11 and 367.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.