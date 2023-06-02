Crafton Tull will be showing Tuesday night some of the results from information its been collecting over the past year through feedback from community members for the 20-year master plans the engineering firm is developing for the city of Searcy, according to Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.

The city is inviting community members to attend a public meeting that night beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Rialto Theater, 100 W. Race Ave. This time, the meeting will focus on the parks master plan. The firm also is developing plans that address infrastructure and active transportation. A separate economic development plan is being developed by Boyette Strategic Advisors in conjunction with those plans. Final plans for the city are expected to be presented later this year.

