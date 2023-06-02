Crafton Tull will be showing Tuesday night some of the results from information its been collecting over the past year through feedback from community members for the 20-year master plans the engineering firm is developing for the city of Searcy, according to Searcy Planning and Development Director Richard Stafford.
The city is inviting community members to attend a public meeting that night beginning at 5:30 p.m. in the Rialto Theater, 100 W. Race Ave. This time, the meeting will focus on the parks master plan. The firm also is developing plans that address infrastructure and active transportation. A separate economic development plan is being developed by Boyette Strategic Advisors in conjunction with those plans. Final plans for the city are expected to be presented later this year.
City officials agreed last year to pay Crafton Tull $335,000 to develop the plans, with the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion contributing $110,000 for the parks portion. Stafford told the commission Tuesday that the City Council has moved forward with paying "a little bit extra" to Crafton Tull to do a more detailed study of Berryhill Park.
“They’ve offered to do it at a really discounted rate, just to give us a little bit more detail during our parks system plan," Stafford said. "June 6th is the actual public meeting where everybody is going to get to see this but the steering committee got a little preview of their park system plan and it’s super exciting. It’s pretty coo. I was really pumped when I left.”
The anticipated finish date for the new $2.7 million tennis and pickleball courts at Berryhill Park is “weeks away,” according to Stafford. “So we’re trying to make preparations at the city to try to spruce up the area around it a little bit. We want it to at least look nice.
"Parks has gone in and cleaned out the big circular bed that’s real close to it [the courts] and the playground. It looks really nice. We fixed the flagpoles. They had been broken for a long time. The old pavilion with the new paint job and the top, it looks awesome. It’s really, really sharp looking. We have gone ahead and ordered eight really nice, rubber-coated picnic tables to be placed under there that will match the smaller tables that are around the courts.”
As “a little bit of a teaser,” about Berryhill Park, Stafford said “we’re looking at that potentially being a destination-style park with obviously the pickleball and tennis courts and it would be like a destination-style playground.”
He mentioned slides, climbing apparatuses plus a waterpark portion as well. Stafford said these are kind of some of the things Crafton Tull is proposing.
“That’s our central, really big nice park, “ Stafford said. “Having it as a destination would be pretty awesome.”
Commission Attorney Buck Gibson asked if there have been any studies about parking at Berryhill Park, more specifically by the old pool on Moss Street and the bridge area connecting that property to Berryhill.
Stafford said the Street Department is going to go in and clean the lot by the old pool and the city is waiting to hear back from a structural engineer concerning the cost for making sure the bridge is structurally sound “because we know that is a major thoroughfare to the park for the bike trail in the active transportation of the plan. So eventually that is going to have to be torn down and a really nice bridge put up, but in the meantime, if we could just make sure it looks decent and it is structurally sound.
"The thought is removing the parking along Moore and then extending the parking along Davis to like a double row and even going towards Moore somehow," he said. "They are studying that too.”
Crafton Tull should have that part of the plan ready for public comment Tuesday night at the meeting, according to Stafford. “That’s pretty exciting, too. Berryhill is looking like it will be a real showcase.”
