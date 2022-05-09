The group of 11 parents who filed a civil lawsuit over the Searcy School District’s COVID-19 mask policy has ended its petition.
A motion for voluntary dismissal was filed Wednesday in the complaint against the school district, Superintendent Dr. Bobby Hart and the Searcy School Board. The group of parents – Whit and Shana Rogers, Josh and Lesley Higginbotham, Rick and Melanie Dardar, Daniel and Christy Barnett, Greg and Shannon Davis, and Kathryn Corder – had been denied a temporary restraining order in January by retired Circuity Judge Robert Bynum, appointed after White County’s circuit judges recused.
No reasons were given for the petitioner’s motion, but it followed a “motion to dismiss with prejudice” filed April 15 by the district’s attorney stating that a petition for declaratory judgment remained and “the issue still before this court is whether the Searcy School District mask policy (no longer in effect) was constitutional.”
The reasons given for the motion to dismiss included that the Arkansas Supreme Court “squarely decided this issue” April 14 “and held that school districts have both the constitutional and statutory authority to implement mask mandates for students during a public health crisis such as that of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Attorney Cody Kees of Bequette, Billinsley and Kees, P.A. of Little Rock wrote that the issues in the case against the Bentonville School District decided by the state Supreme Court “are the same” as the ones cited in the Searcy suit.
The group of parents is being represented by Travis Story and Gregory Payne from the Story Law Firm in Fayetteville, which also represented the group known as Bentonville Parents for Choice that got a temporary restraining order against the Bentonville School District placed on the district’s mask mandate last year.
The Searcy suit referenced the resolution of the Searcy School Board that authorized “the superintendent to implement commonsense health precautions,” saying that authorization resulted in a mask mandate “in all buildings and all buses” Dec. 13. The lawsuit claimed the mandate was “issued without legal authority and arbitrarily and capriciously without consideration for whether students have either contracted or been exposed to the COVID-19 virus and therefore subject to quarantine or isolation, infringes on their fundamental liberty interests of parents.”
The lawsuit also claimed that the board and Hart “violated their constitutional obligation to provide free and adequate education and has required parents to choose between sending their children to school without masks and face disciplinary action, sending them with masks in violation of their fundamental rights as parents to make that decision or to remove them from school altogether. Therefore, petitioners are irreparably harmed.”
The executive order issued July 16, 2020, by Gov. Asa Hutchinson mandating masks be worn in the state also was brought up in the lawsuit. It mentioned that the mandate required “every person in Arkansas to wear a face covering over the mouth and nose in all indoor environments where they are exposed to non-household members and distancing of 6 feet or more cannot be assured,” but it exempted persons younger that 10 years of age.
The mandate, enacted by Hutchinson through authority “purportedly vested to him under the Arkansas Emergency Services Act,” ended May 30 and has not been renewed.
The lawsuit noted that the only mask mandates existing in the state were “ultra vires acts of school districts like” Searcy’s. Ultra vires is Latin for an action that “requires legal authority but is done without it.”
The lawsuit said the board and Hart attempted “to exercise here the power to mandate the wearing of face masks by simply majority vote of the board an act that required the governor of this state to take the extraordinary act of exercising his purported emergency authority by executive order, pursuant to the Emergency Services Act.”
The board’s decision followed a mask prohibition by the Arkansas Legislature being blocked last August by Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox. He ruled Act 1002 unconstitutional. The lawsuit said Fox weighed the constitutionality of Act 1002 but “he did not recognize any inherent power residing in public school boards to issue health measures including masks.”
“No school board within the state of Arkansas has been delegated, directly or indirectly, with isolation or quarantine authority by the Arkansas Legislature, the governor under his emergency authority or the Arkansas Department of Health,” the lawsuit says, adding that the School Board’s position was clearly contrary to state law, which provides that “it is well settled that the directors of a school district possess only such power as is conferred upon them by statute, either in express terms or by necessary implication.”
Calling the mandate “illegal and unenforceable by the school,” the lawsuit said the petitioners “have the constitutional right to refuse to place face coverings on their children in their absolute discretion, and enforcement of respondents’ mask mandate should be permanently enjoined.”
The lawsuit also claimed that the mandate violated the Arkansas Civil Rights Act of 1993. “So long as a parent adequately cares for his or her children (i.e., is fit), there will normally be no reason for the state to inject itself into the private realm of the family to further question the ability of that parent to make the best decisions concerning the rearing of the parent’s children.”
It said Hart and the board’s “violation of the fundamental liberty interests” of the parent group caused them “irreparable injury.” In addition to asking for a permanent injunction against the mandate, the lawsuit said the petitioners were “entitled to damages, including punitive damages” as well as costs and fees.
