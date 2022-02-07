A parent who has requested to speak before the White County Central School Board on Thursday about the “Future of WCC” has been denied.
Danica O’Dell made the request to be on the agenda of the School Board’s next regular meeting, and shared the response that she received from WCC Superintendent Dean Stanley.
“Danica, as per ASBA [Arkansas School Board Association] policy, I sent your request to speak to the board regarding the ‘Future of WCC’ to board President Larry Stevens,” Stanley wrote.
“I recommended that your request be added to the board meeting agenda not to exceed five minutes in length on this subject. Mr Stevens has informed me through email that he is following the advice of ASBA attorney (Kristen Garner) not to allow you to speak on Thursday ...”
O’Dell said she also knows of one other parent whose request to speak before the board during its 6 p.m. meeting in the WCC auditorium got denied.
“It was almost verbatim,” O’Dell said, “the same email, just addressed to her.”
She said she fully expected to be denied “and I was still heartbroken. I mean, I am still shaking and I’m still upset. It was something about seeing it on paper, I did not like it at all. It was just one more way to let me know they want to feel fully in control.”
O’Dell and her husband, Robert, have been at the center of an effort to change the board’s decision last month to not renew Stanley’s contract. Stevens, along with board Vice President Justin Hancock and member James Smith, voted against the renewal through 2023. No reason has been given for the decision, with board members saying it would be in violation of state law.
O’Dell said a lot of people “are furious” that she is not being allowed to speak Thursday.
“There are people who voted for him [Stevens], the very person who is saying we can’t speak and they are very regretful,” she said Monday afternoon. “He is the president and he is crutching on his attorney, which I have emailed and haven’t heard back from. I asked specifically if he did ask about me in particular speaking on that date and I haven’t heard back.”
O’Dell said she expected a large turnout at the meeting after standing-room-only crowds have attended both the meeting where the decision was made and a special meeting. “I think a heavy presence is needed right now.”
A private Facebook group, Stand With Us, has almost 700 members and parents have been posting their concerns about the future of the district following the 3-2 vote. The Stand With Us group also has held two well-attended meetings led by the O’Dells. Another show of support for Stanley is a change.org petition called Reinstate Dean Stanley-WCC Superintendent. It had 1,783 signatures Monday afternoon.
On the Stand With Us page, reactions to O’Dell and the other parent being denied the opportunity to speak included Jessica Osborne posting: “Seriously?!?! We literally have no voice with them in office. I will be so glad when re-election rolls around. This is just insane.”
One board member, Blake Moffett, who voted in favor of the renewal, gave his public resignation after the vote. The appointment of his replacement is pending. The board said at a special meeting that it was going to let the White County Quorum decide the appointment since more that one person was interested in filling the vacancy. However, White County Judge Michael Lincoln has said there is no legal precedent for the justices of the peace to fill one vacancy. The Quorum Court has not met since the board’s decision.
