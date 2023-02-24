A paper ballot pitch made to the White County Quorum Court on Tuesday night was punctuated by a justice of the peace accusing a retired U.S. Army colonel of lying about having his support.
Col. Conrad Reynolds, with the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative, spoke to the justices before a packed house at the White County Cooperative Extension Service Office to make his case for the use of paper ballots instead of voting machines. He was joined in the audience by some Cleburne County justices who voted in January to remove voting machines and use paper ballots and hand-counting instead.
No one spoke on behalf of the state in defense of voting machines, and no decision was made by the Quorum Court. The state is involved in a lawsuit filed by Reynolds, a former candidate for U.S. representative, that says “the voting machines currently approved by the Secretary of State and the State Board of Election Commissioners fail to comply with state law.”
White County uses iVotronic touch screen machines, which include a paper receipt that stays in the machine but lets voters verify their selections. White County Election Commission Chairman Robert Allen said that he could not comment because of the lawsuit.
“It is critical that voter intent is captured, and No. 2 is trust in our elections,” Reynolds told the Quorum Court. “I don’t know if you know that but in America 80 percent of the people don’t touch our election system. It’s fact. It’s gotten worse year after year after year.”
Reynolds said he has talked to a lot of people who didn’t think their vote was counted. He said he talked to hundreds who said they don’t even go vote anymore. Reynolds said they tell him that the system is not transparent and they do not understand how these machines work, how the calculation of votes is done and how their votes are even counted.
“I started an organization,” Reynolds said. “It’s a 501(c)(4) called the Arkansas Voter Integrity Initiative. My goal is to get to the bottom of what our election system is, look at it, analyze it, use my experience as an Army intelligence officer of 30 years – I’m a national security expert – to see what is that people don’t have trust in, what is it in our election system that makes if fallible.”
What Reynolds said he found “was shocking.” He asked if anyone in the audience knows who runs the election system. “You can say the secretary of state, correct?” he said. “But what’s the company that runs every bit of our election from the time we sign in at the epoll book that actually calculates all of our votes?”
He said Election Systems and Software out of Omaha, Neb., which produces the voting machines, controls “everything in our election system. I mean, it’s a fact.”
Reynolds showed two NBC reports by reporter wCynthia McDonald. She investigated voting machines and ES&S and said in one of her reports that ES&S is one of three companies that dominate the market and nearly half of all voters will cast ballots on their machines.
“We have a company that’s not transparent,” Reynolds said. “They will not let us know who owns them. They haven’t shared it with anybody. We don’t know the code they are running in these machines. We have no idea how they calculate the vote at all. We just have to trust people who are telling us that it’s all OK.”
According to ES&S, it is owned by the Omaha-based private equity firm McCarthy Group “and individual members of ES&S management.” ES&S reportedly responded in 2019 to questions from the North Carolina State Board of Elections, saying that investors who owned more than 5 percent of the company included Chief Executive Tom Burt and Chief Financial Officer Tom O’Brien and the McCarthy Group had a controlling interest, with Nancy McCarthy and Kenneth Stinson listed as being “passive investors” in ES&S.
The company told NBC News that it was prevented by the McCarthy Group’s bylaws from giving the name of other investors, but that all were U.S. citizens or American-owned corporations or trusts. ES&S also reportedly offered to have confirmation of U.S. ownership provided by an independent auditor. NBC News reported that the McCarthy Group declined to respond for requests for comment.
“We have a huge vulnerabilities and we’re all putting our head in the sand and saying, ‘Everything is OK in my county,’” Reynolds said. “Everything is not OK because we cannot add up our vote.”
He asked if anyone knew who a barcode he held up represents, before saying that the machine interprets that. He said the DS200 only reads barcodes, not the text.
“The solution is not the paper ballot from 30 or 40 years ago,” he said, but one that has security features built in. He showed one that was going to be used in Arizona with 12 security features. Reynolds showed a watermark on the sample ballot that he said cannot be counterfeited.
Reynolds recognized three of the Cleburne County justices “who stood up and voted” for the paper ballots for their county. Many in the crowd clapped for them.
Reynolds was given 20 minutes to speak by White County Judge Lisa Brown.
Speaking in favor
After the regular meeting, the public was allowed to comment on the agenda items. Searcy Airport Manager Roger Pearson, a former Cleburne County justice, stood up and said one of the arguments that he has heard for sticking with voting machines is that “we spent too much money on those machines not to use them.” He said the most important right Americans have is voting.
Pearson requested that all of the justices in White County to consider this issue. “If it turns out that we really can’t trust these machines, we really need to consider doing something different.”
Commander Alan Malone, a justice from Cleburne County, said he “introduced the resolution to our county for the paper ballots and we stand strong behind it because we do want to make sure our votes are counted and regular audit those.”
Malone said they know there are going to be issues and it is not going to be easy. He encouraged the White County justices to step forward and be the next county that goes to paper ballots.
A 28-year Air Force veteran, Doug Warner of Beebe, also spoke in favor of going to paper ballots. He said the owners of the Nebraska company can’t accountable because they won’t communicate on the simplest things. Warner said he was a captain at the Beebe voting center and several voters had concerns and doubts about the computers.
Next, Ron and Marlene Copeland, 44-year residents of White County, spoke in favor of the paper ballots. “We have voted in every primary and every general election since time. We have issues with our ballots being incorrect. We would select a candidate and on this electronic machine, another candidate’s name would appear. I had to change mine twice. Marlene had to change hers three times. I support the Arkansas Voter [Integrity] Initiative to use a high-value paper ballot for consideration.”
Marlene Copeland said she was so surprised that she had to change one candidate twice. “And I watched it pop back right before my eyes. I learned to be attentive so we can do the best job that we can and on my second screen, a second candidate that I had to change back appeared. I came out of there so surprised. I told so many people.
“We had a text group of people in Searcy and some other areas that are like-minded. I got right on that group and said, ‘You guys aren’t going to believe what happened.’ That’s how bad news spreads. I am very concerned and I am totally for the paper ballots.”
Marlene thanked the Cleburne County visitors for their work “for this freedom.”
Steve Foster said he appreciates all the work that the justices do and he is concerned about voting and doesn’t think we have transparency. Business owner Kim Wyatt stood up and said she has talked to a lot of people and “what’s so discouraging to me is when I hear people say they don’t even care to vote anymore. They don’t feel like their vote counts.”
Wyatt said she appreciates everyone who has fought for her rights and freedoms, including her son, and asked that the justices please just try to see what Reynolds was trying to do. “Because we have got to protect our right to vote and no one should be made to feel like their votes don’t count.”
Cleburne County JP Jaque Martin said although making a change won’t be easy, they were elected to serve the people and she thinks sometimes that gets lost. “It’s not about convenience. It’s about can we audit our ballots against what’s being read by machines, and right now, we cannot.”
Martin said her background is in information technology, and this system being used now will work; however, a programmer programs it to work. “You can program an electronic machine to do anything you want it to do.”
Accused of lying
After the public comments, White County JP Allen King accused Reynolds of lying about him on the paper ballot issue. He said that he met with Reynolds and told him he wasn’t for paper ballots, but Reynolds told three people that he was for them.
“I told him not to ever use my name in one more sentence that he ever brought up,” King said. “If somebody lied to me I can’t trust him. Did you not do that? That’s a yes or no question.”
Reynolds raised his voice and said, “That’s a no. I was very polite and I simply told you that I told those people that you and I had a great conversation. I spent an hour and a half trying to walk you through everything. I thought you understood everything. You told me you did and I passed that along. I said I apologize it was taken that way.”
Reynolds said he would be willing to take a polygraph today, and King responded, “I would love for you to.”
