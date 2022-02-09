Recently retired Pangburn Police Chief William Miller is going to be honored by Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge as White County Outstanding Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2021.
Rutledge will be honoring Miller along with officers from the other Arkansas counties March 1 at a luncheon the Benton Event Center. The Arkansas Officer of the Year will be announced at that time.
Pangburn Mayor Michael Marsh nominated Miller for the honor before Miller retired at the end of the year and was replaced by then-Pangburn Sgt. Chyrstal Bonner.
Miller, according to Marsh, had 16 years of experience as a sworn Arkansas law enforcement officer. Marsh said in his nominating letter that “Chief Miller has been battling cancer for years and recently was diagnosed with three types of cancers. Thankfully due to treatments, he has beaten two of the cancers and only one remains. He has gone through chemotherapy and still policed the city of Pangburn. Chief Miller manages a small police department while still patrolling the city streets.”
Marsh said Miller worked calls for service as chief, conducted traffic stops, worked school traffic and handled administrative duties. Due to Pangburn’s size, Marsh said the city is not covered by a police officer 24/7. He said Miller received overnight calls from the White County dispatch center and responded “because he has always loved helping people in their time of need. Chief Miller will get called out in the middle of the night and be on a call anywhere from a few minutes to hours. Then will work his shift every day while running on minimal sleep.”
Even through his illness, Miller did not skip a beat, according to Marsh, “even when COVID-19 had begun.” Marsh said Miller knew the risks he was taking and still worked “non-stop to help the citizens of Pangburn.”
Leadership is something Marsh said that Miller showed and he called him “an outstanding officer and the city of Pangburn is proud of his hard work and dedication that he is showing to the great city of Pangburn.”
Marsh presented to The Daily Citizen an example of Miller’s service to the city’s resident. He said on July 2, 2020, while Miller was working security for the city’s Fourth of July celebration, he, Bonner and Officer Rusty McCoy were dispatched to the 100 block of Hartland Drive inside the city limits for a suspected overdose. He said the three arrived and secured the scene, and it was determined that the person who “was overdosed” was between two parked cars.
Officers, he said, were assessing the person, who was unresponsive, not breathing and did not have a pulse. Marsh said the three worked tirelessly on the person performing life-saving measure. Due to their efforts, Marsh said the person began to breathe again.
“The subject was still unresponsive and NARCAN was administered,” Marsh said. “The subject was able to regain consciousness and transported to Unity Health-White County Medical Center where the subject was eventually discharged.”
Marsh said on Nov. 10, 2020, he presented Miller, Bonner and McCoy with a Medal of Valor award and pin for this incident.
Pangburn School District Superintendent David Rolland said Miller “was an excellent chief for our police department. He was very active in working with the school and helping us with traffic before and after school. He took his role as a public servant with pride and was a positive influence on our students.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.