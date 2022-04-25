A $38,334 grant received by the Pangburn School District is “specifically targeted to playgrounds for the school, adding three playground areas,” according to the district’s chief finance officer and business manager, Stacy Hopkins.
“We have one in the elementary, one in the 3-4 area of the school and then one in middle school, 5-6,” Hopkins said of the playgrounds being added through the grant, which she said is the largest Blue and You grant the district has received
Hopkins said a company out of Florida erected the fifth- and sixth-grade playground equipment last week and was expected to start on the other two areas this week. She said she has been with the district for nine years and it had not gotten any new playground equipment on this scale in that time period. The fifth- and sixth-graders didn’t have any type of play equipment in that area of the school, she said.
“They had a basketball goal and balls and different types of activities like that. but they did not have any playground equipment in that area at all,” Hopkins said.
Describing the new equipment as multipurpose, Hopkins said it is kind of like what is used at Berryhill Park. “It has slides and different crawl spaces,” she said.
While the equipment is covered by the grant, she said the district has to pay for the undercover for the playgrounds, like plastic mulch around the equipment added for safety in case of falls. She said Friday that the fifth- and sixth-grade playground still needed to have the undercover added.
“It’s a great time to bring in some new equipment,” Superintendent David Rolland said. “We’re through the COVID pandemic and kids need to be outside more playing with their friends, and I think this equipment will give us a good opportunity for that to happen.”
Hopkins said old equipment will continue to be available to the students and the maintenance department monitors that equipment continuously for repairs, painting and updating.
