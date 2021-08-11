The average staff member in the Pangburn School District was off 10 days last school year for sick days, COVID-19 leave or personal days, according to Superintendent David Rolland. The total number of days missed for the virus was 332, while 750 were taken as additional sick days.
“That’s a lot of time missed and classes and stuff like that,” Rolland said.
Last year, the federal and state governments each provided for 10 days of COVID-19 leave, Rolland said, but “every district is thinking, ‘What are we going to do about COVID leave’” this year?
Rolland said he met with both the school district’s certified and classified personnel policy committees and tried to come up with something that was fair for this year. “There are going to be situations this year that we have to cover and I have talked to other schools about what they are doing, and some schools are unknown.”
The plan that they came up with is giving employees a maximum of 10 days they can work from home if they fall under one of the categories that might arise.
“Let’s say they tested positive, but they don’t have symptoms and feel like working from home. We can have them do that,” Rolland said. “If they are quarantined, they can work from home. If they have a child under 12 years old, they can work from home if that child is quarantined or if they have a child under 18 who is suffering from COVID and they need to stay home with that child, those would be work-from-home days.”
Rolland said there has to be some limit, though. Last year, the district had cases were employees missed 30 days. “If it goes beyond 10 and you continue to go to concerts [for example] and be quarantined, I am not going to continue to give you COVID leave for things like that.
“We’ve got to keep people in school this year and that’s the whole goal,” he said, “but I do realize that things are going to happen and people could run through their sick days fairly quickly, so we want to make sure we want do it in a considerate way.”
