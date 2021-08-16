The Pangburn School District is “really trying to raise the bar all around the campus in student achievement” this year, according to Superintendent David Rolland.
“And also trying to build capacity for teachers to step up and be leaders in their buildings,” Rolland told the Pangburn School Board last week. “We have got to really hit this achievement gap.
“I know we were hoping to be over COVID and have a more normal year and that is not going to be the case, but we can’t have excuses. We’ve got to move forward. We’ve got to get these kids back on track. We’ve got to make up for learning loss.”
Stephanie Vernon, kindergarten-12th-grade literacy specialist, was asked by Rolland to address board about what was going on with the National Institute for Effective Teaching.
“The Walton Foundation donated just under $5 million to the state of Arkansas to use in conjunction with NITE to support rural schools in the state,” Vernon said. “We were one of the first schools that was chosen to be in the first cohort. So we have been working this summer, a lot of hours. It has been a pretty intense training for us on how to make improvements in our school, mostly in the area of curriculum.”
Part of working with the NITE, according to Vernon, was to look at making sure all of the students were being equally represented. She said they saw a little bit of a gap between boys and girls.
“We are aware that males are tending to score less and we also worked on being more reflective about what we were doing, like really evaluating where we were, what we did, was it effective or not,” she said, “and so those two pieces I think were very important and good, but I really feel like the main part of the work that we’ve done this summer that’s been the strongest and most important is building teacher capacity.”
Vernon said to address that “we’ve created leadership teams at K-6 and then 7-12. Each principal chose teachers to represent either their grade level or their content area.”
Vernon said she feels the meetings with the teachers were outstanding. “We created the first of several agendas for the school year that the teachers will be taking back to their teams.”
The first area being focused on by the teachers is writing objectives and learning goals that kids can understand. She said if “kids are ever going to buy in and own what they are doing in school, they really need to know what they are learning that day and that week and why.”
“It is not to torture them, which is what a lot of high school kids would say, but there is a reason that we do the things we do in class, but we have not been good at communicating it to the kids and when we do,” Vernon said. “I think sometimes teachers post objectives and standards on the board that are written in teacher talk that make no sense to the kids.”
Meetings later this month and next month, Vernon said, will focus on what will be taught and what will be the standards and those will be written in “kid language,” so they can be said and posted in the classroom. Depth of knowledge, which she said is making sure the standard is taught on grade level, will also be addressed later in the semester.
Elementary Principal Mary Rieck said she feels like the elementary team is pretty powerful. “We have become K-6 and 7-12. We have got one person from every grade level sitting at the table and having these conversations and working together.” She said she is “really eager to go through this process this year and work with the leaders in the elementary school.”
High School Principal Terri Kane said there has been a good turnout and a lot of positivity from the teachers in “being enthusiastic about the process and the amount of work they are really putting in.” During the next couple of years, Kane said, will be filled with ways the teachers “can best meet the kids needs.”
Rolland said one big thing that is coming out of the NITE program is that “we are going to reinvent the culture to where once I week I’m meeting with each principal and each director every other week and talk to them about ‘what’s the hardest conversation you’ve had with an employee this week? What’s the most honest conversation you’ve had about where the employee is at?’ and start to build that culture of accountability. I really want a lot of focus on the classrooms. We’ve got a lot of lost learning.”
