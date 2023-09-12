The city of Pangburn needs $10,000 to complete a new community events building, according to Mayor Mike Marsh.
“We have been running out of a little building. It’s in the park.” Pangburn Parks and Recreation Commissioner David Wilson told The Daily Citizen. “It’s an old concession stand they used to have for the horse arena that used to be there back in the day and it’s probably the oldest building the city has that we’re replacing. It’s just a tiny little thing that we all pack in there and do the Fourth of July dinners with.”
Wilson said work was started on a new building at the beginning of the summer. Mayor Mike Marsh said the new community events building will contain a dining room and a kitchen and will be used to prepare the meal that is served on the Fourth of July. Marsh said the building also could be used by Pangburn residents for birthday parties or other events.
Marsh said he was personally reaching out to community members so the project could be completed.
“Any amount that you can contribute would be appreciated,” Marsh wrote in a letter sent out to community members. “Every person or business that contributes to this project will have their name permanently placed on a plaque that will be placed on the building. Anyone that would like to purchase rights to name the center, it can be done for a donation of $5,000.”
Marsh listed his email and phone number on the letter. His email is mayorof pangburn@yahoo.com.
Wilson said those working the Fourth of July took a selfie in the old building and shows how packed it is with just 10 or 12 people in it.
“It has been much needed and it would make a good spot in the park for people to rent for birthday parties or family reunions,” Wilson said of the new buildings. “It’s halfway done. It has been a lot of volunteer work and some hired work, locals. It’s a mixture of volunteer labor and local laborers that have been hired to do it. We’ve pitched in on a few Saturdays and worked on it. Several volunteers.”
Regarding the $15,000 that is needed, Wilson said it “would outfit us with finishing the roof and the electrical and plumbing, and whatever is left would go to outfitting it with sinks and a refrigerator and some of the equipment we need.”
“If we got the money, it [the rest of construction] would go quick,” he said. “Any event going on in the park, it [the new building] is going to double as a concession stand so all of our equipment for the concession stand can roll out up against the window and go back into a storage closet and then there will be a completely empty room for someone to rent for their party or something. Yeah, we can use it for any event, it would be great.”
Wilson said when the building is completed, a good-size family event could fit into it.
Those who want to donate can go see the mayor in City Hall, Wilson said. “Anyone who donates can get a receipt and it would be a tax-deductible donation.”
