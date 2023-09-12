The city of Pangburn needs $10,000 to complete a new community events building, according to Mayor Mike Marsh.

“We have been running out of a little building. It’s in the park.” Pangburn Parks and Recreation Commissioner David Wilson told The Daily Citizen. “It’s an old concession stand they used to have for the horse arena that used to be there back in the day and it’s probably the oldest building the city has that we’re replacing. It’s just a tiny little thing that we all pack in there and do the Fourth of July dinners with.”

