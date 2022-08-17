The city of Pangburn is receiving $300,000 in block grant funds for sewer rehabilitation work, according to Mayor Michael Marsh.

Marsh said the city applied for the funds in March and got the official letter last week. “This came from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission,” he said, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development States Program for SmallCities Community Development Block Grant Programs.

