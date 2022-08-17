The city of Pangburn is receiving $300,000 in block grant funds for sewer rehabilitation work, according to Mayor Michael Marsh.
Marsh said the city applied for the funds in March and got the official letter last week. “This came from the Arkansas Economic Development Commission,” he said, through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development States Program for SmallCities Community Development Block Grant Programs.
“We’re going to rehab our sewer system inside the city of Pangburn,” Marsh said. “The last time we did any major sewer improvements was in 1979, so about 43 years ago, so this is going to be major for sewer improvements. It won’t get it all, but it be a heck of a good start for us.”
He said the first thing that will be done from what he has been told is to go in with cameras and look at the whole system before cleaning the collection system. Then they will begin the rehabilitation work.
“Obviously, they will start with the worst places. The places where the sewer line may be collapsing or whatever,” Marsh said. “They will fix the worst places first.”
Marsh said does not know all of the timeline for the work yet. He said grant documents preparation will be in the coming months.
“I’m sure we will have to seek bids for the contractor,” he said. It’s going to be a month-by-month, day-by-day thing. With winter coming on, I can’t imagine cold weather being a factor. We’re just in the early stages. We really can’t do much planning until we get the grant awarded which is coming in the next few weeks.
“I think everybody will be excited about it. Our sewer system is obviously an old system. One of the things I talked to the water department about is that when it rains, we get a lot of rainwater that gets into our sewer system and if there’s a lot of rainwater, we have to process it at the sewer plant. Like the other day when it rained about 4 inches, well, we got tons of rainwater in our sewer system because of seepage and stuff. It drives our cost up.”
The letter Marsh received says that additional funds will be added for activity delivery costs, including contracted grant administration.
Matt Smith of the Grants Division has been assigned as the AEDC grants manager to work with Marsh and his grant administration toward the completion of the project.
Marsh said he has been told not to proceed with any equipment purchase or construction activities until he has submitted a complete environmental review record and he has received an environmental clearance letter from the office. He may request permission to incur costs for administrative or design services and environmental activities by sending an “incur cost request.”
A ceremonial presentation concerning the grant will be held at a future date, according to the letter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.