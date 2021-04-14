The city of Pangburn always holds its Fourth of July celebration on July 4, according to Parks and Recreation Commissioner David Wilson, except when Independence Day falls on a Sunday, which it does this year.
Wilson said the decision has been made to move this year's annual event to July 3.
“It was a conflict with the churches,” Wilson said. “We didn’t want to crowd their parking spaces. We got a lot of churches around the park. We didn’t want to interrupt their morning service and try to deal with the parade.
"It is better on the volunteers to have the day off on the next day since they are going back to work on Monday. We just thought it would draw a better crowd and be easier on everybody that way. We talked about it at the last [City Council] meeting [Tuesday]. There were a few who wanted Sunday but for the most part, the majority wanted it on Saturday.”
The event's parade will be held at 10 a.m. that Saturday beginning on the north side of Searcy Street. The fireworks display will be at 9 p.m. and there will be entertainment all day," Wilson said. “We will still have our horseshoe tournament and everything should be as normal.”
The outhouse races tradition will continue right before the parade, Those interested in participating should call Jim Strickland at Pangburn Auto Parts at (501) 728-3245. Wilson said there will be “good cash prizes" for first-, second- and third-place winners.
He said the parade grand marshal and entertainment for the event will be announced later.
