A couple other Fourth of July celebrations in White County are set to be held Monday.
The city of Pangburn's will start at 9:45 a.m. with its traditional Pangburn Auto Parts 400 Toilet Race. Floyd/Romance's will begin at 10 a.m. with a parade.
Pangburn's parade also will start at 10 a.m., according to Pangburn Parks and Recreation Commissioner David Wilson.
"Our parade marshal this year is Mary Beth Bell, who was the head commissioner of the water board," Wilson said. "She passed away before she got to be the parade marshal. The family is going to drive her truck with her chair from the Main Street Feed Store, which she opened on May 15, 1999, and ran it by herself until her death on May 24, 2022.
"She served on the board of the Pangburn Water Department from 2009 until 2022. She was an active member of the community."
After the parade, Wilson said everyone will gather at the city park for parade awards and guest speakers. The top prize in the toilet race is $150, followed by $100 and $50 prizes.
"We have a circle of vendors who will be selling crafts and homemade goods and we'll have corndogs, funnel cakes," Wilson said. "Our fire department will be there serving hot dogs and hamburgers in the city park concession stand. We have music all day, immediately following the opening ceremonies."
At noon, the Jackie Stewart Band will perform. The Little Red River Band plays at 2 p.m., following at 4 p.m. by Grace Stormont. At this year's Arkansas Country Music Awards, she won Americana Artist of the Year and Album of the Year for "On Your Own." Also performing is 90 Proof at 5 p.m., while the headliner at 7 p.m. will be Huckleberry Jam, which opened last year for Josh Turner at Magic Springs in Hot Springs.
There also will be a horseshoe pitching contest at 1 p.m., and a free barbecue dinner served that evening. The fireworks are scheduled to start at 9 p.m.
Those attending are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
According to Camille Stout, who said she has been a member of the Floyd-Romance community for 10 years, said even though it's a "small-knit community ...we pull in people from all over. I mean, White County, Conway, it’s awesome."
The parade begins at 127 El Paso Road at the Floyd Community Ballpark. "That’s where we line up. We go down [Arkansas] Highway 31 North to the First United Methodist Church. The state troopers, the police, they close down the highway for it and it’s usually about a 45-minute parade.”
Stout said there will be equestrian, three Miss Arkansas Rodeo queens, her daughter’s softball and some baseball teams and some businesses from White County represented in the parade.
After the parade, Stout said, “we will go back to the ballpark and we are going to have a corn Hole tournament at 12 o’clock. We’ll have a horseshoe tournament at 2 p.m., a youth and adult home run derby at 4 p.m., a kickball tournament at 6 p.m. The national anthem will start about 8 p.m. and then the fireworks is usually about a 30- to 40-minute display; it’s a large one and that starts at dark.”
Stout added that there will be concessions available from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.