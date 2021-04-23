Pangburn became the fifth public school district in White County to remove its COVID-19 mask mandate, with its School Board making the decision Wednesday to recommend that students and staff wear masks instead of requiring them for the remainder of the school year.
“We decided to make masks optional for the rest of the school year,” Superintendent David Rolland said Friday. “After the governor ended the mandate for masks [March 30], we just took our time and surveyed the parents and the staff on their feelings. And in both surveys. over 70 percent of the parents and staff that responded wanted to make the masks optional, so that is why we went with the wishes of the majority.
“But we still are going to keep all of our other safety precautions in place. We have got our classrooms social distanced. We will continue to have sanitizer and will make sure kids are keeping their hands washed and all of that. We are keeping all the other safety precautions in place but as of today, masks are optional.”
The other public school districts not requiring masks are Beebe, White County Central, Rose Bud and Riverview, although they are still encouraging that they be worn. Masks are still being required for students and staff in Searcy, Bradford and Bald Knob.
“We are continuing masks for K-12 until the end of the [school] year,” Bradford Superintendent Patti Stevens said Friday. “We did not change our safety protocols for this year.”
On Thursday, the Arkansas Senate approved a measure preventing state and local governments from imposing mask mandates, but the restriction won’t take effect until later this summer if Gov. Asa Hutchinson signs it into law.
Pangburn’s decision to rescind its mandate came the same day Arkansas recorded its biggest daily increase in virus cases in more than a month, with 352.
Hutchinson called the increase in cases “a serious reminder of the importance to get vaccinated,” and urged Arkansans to schedule appointments if they hadn’t been immunized yet.
“It is also a reminder that the virus is still here along with the more contagious variants,” Hutchinson said in a statement released by his office. “Our best defense is the vaccine.”
After Arkansas administered its millionth COVID-19 vaccine shot Thursday, Hutchinson added, “I want vaccines in arms so we can turn the chapter in Arkansas history to move on from this pandemic.”
The Department of Health will begin offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week at health units across the state. The department said the vaccine will be available to anyone 18 or older. It is given in two doses, one month apart, and a return appointment will be scheduled for the second dose when the first one is received. The statewide vaccine phone number is 1-800-985-6030.
Friday’s COVID-19 vaccination report from the Department of Health showed that 15,867 residents (25.39 percent) of 62,498 in White County who are 16 and older have been fully vaccinated and 5,742 (9.19 percent) have received one dose of the vaccine. Another 15 residents (0.02 percent) have been vaccinated in an “unknown” number category, meaning that it is not known if they received one or two doses of the vaccine.
Thirty-four percent of the state’s population had received at least one dose of the vaccine as of Thursday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Nearly 684,000 people, or about 23 percent of the state’s population, had been fully immunized, the CDC said.
