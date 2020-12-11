A 56-year-old Pangburn man was killed Friday morning when he struck a detached camper trailer on Interstate 30.
According to the Arkansas State Police, the camper trailer was being towed by a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado heading westbound. However, it started swaying before breaking loose from the truck and ending up on its left side in the first lane of traffic. Thomas Edward Ferrell was driving a 2002 Toyota Avalon and struck the rear of the camper trailer.
State Trooper Kyle Ellison wrote that the weather was clear and the road dry at the time of the accident, which happened at 5:31 a.m. at the 136 mile marker in Little Rock.
