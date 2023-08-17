The White County Sheriff's Office assisted with an arrest earlier this week of a Pangburn 53-year-old accused of pointing a scoped rifle at an Arkansas State Police helicopter.

The incident happened around noon Tuesday on Briar Creek Road and resulted in neighboring houses being evacuated and the Pangburn School District being notified to use alternate bus routes/drop-off procedures for students from residences along the road, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office.

