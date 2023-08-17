The White County Sheriff's Office assisted with an arrest earlier this week of a Pangburn 53-year-old accused of pointing a scoped rifle at an Arkansas State Police helicopter.
The incident happened around noon Tuesday on Briar Creek Road and resulted in neighboring houses being evacuated and the Pangburn School District being notified to use alternate bus routes/drop-off procedures for students from residences along the road, according to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the sheriff's office.
Seiders said in a news release that troopers in the helicopter observed Jonathan Lawson aiming the rifle at them and go inside the residence before deputies arrived.
Lawson reportedly would not come to the door or respond to commands from a loudspeaker, and deputies and troopers set up a perimeter.
“We were the closest, but we considered it the state police’s call and we were happy to help them in anyway," Seiders said.
After approximately two hours without communication from Lawson, Troop B requested the state police SWAT team, which responded along with the Crisis Negotiation Team. Lawson surrendered peacefully at approximately 4:30 p.m., Seiders wrote. He was taken to the White County Detention Center, where he was booked on aggravated assault, a class D felony, and given a bond of $4,000. He has been released on bail.
Lawson is due back in White County Circuit Court on Oct. 3 at 9 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.