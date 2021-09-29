A Pangburn 45-year-old officially is facing charges that include aggravated residential burglary from an “active shooter” situation in July.
A warrant was issued for Jason Aaron Siler on Monday at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on the class Y felony charge along with two counts of first-degree terroristic threatening, a class D felony, and class A misdemeanor resisting arrest. No court appearance had been scheduled for Siler as of Wednesday and he was not in custody in White County.
According to the affidavit written by Cpl. Heather Meadows with the White County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at multiple residences on Dewey Road on July 21. Siler reportedly called the sheriff’s office, demanded to speak with Sheriff Phillip Miller and said “he would shoot any deputy that showed up that was not our sheriff.”
His call was followed by “multiple emergency calls” from members of Siler’s family, who reportedly said they had been called by him and told “he was going to shoot up their houses (with them in it) and his brothers had better come outside and fight him like a man.” The family members said he was driving “erratically” through their yards “striking their vehicles as well as firing a gun,” Meadows wrote, adding the “multiple gunshots” were reported.
She wrote that when she arrived at the scene, Siler “had been captured, resisted arrest, was tased and ultimately detained.” There was evidence to support the allegations that he drove through the front yards, according to the affidavit, and a power line was downed and “drooping low.”
Siler’s vehicle reportedly was “straddling a fence line” on one of the properties and “still running,” while there was “a massive amount of body damage to the front and back.” A couple of other vehicles “had multiple bullet holes in the sides, the tires were shot out and one window was shot out,” Meadows wrote. “Spent .223 rounds littered the yard.”
Siler reportedly also forced his way into one of the residences. “The door frame, locking mechanism and a glass pane was broken,” Meadows wrote. “More .223 rounds were found on the front porch.” Samples were taken of blood on the front doorknob.
A .223-caliber Ruger Mini 14 rifle and double-drum magazine reportedly were found on the ground where Sgt. Jeff Williams first saw Siler.
A warrant also was issued for Lindell Bailey Jr., 44, of Kensett on a charge of class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening. He was charged as a habitual offender. Bailey was arrested Sept. 8 and remained in the White County Detention Center on Wednesday. No court appearance had been set.
Bailey reportedly threatened a couple of individuals on SW 1st Street in Kensett multiple times from Sept. 4-6, going to their residence “on several occasions” and refusing to stay away or leave them alone.
According to the affidavit written by Judsonia Police Chief John Pollard, Bailey “came onto the victim’s property without permission” Sept. 5 while “several family members” were on the porch. He reportedly “grabbed and touched” some of them and “tried to pull them into him.” He also is accused of grabbing a necklace around the neck of one alleged victim.
Bailey reportedly left after some family members “yelled” for him to do so, but as he was walking down the street, “he began shouting, ‘White people will die.’”
“Bailey continued to walk up and down the road in front of the victim’s house yelling they will die,” Pollard wrote. “The victims are very fearful of Bailey and unable to come outside without fear of being harmed by Bailey.”
Bailey also had a terroristic threatening charge filed against him in June, and his plea and arraignment in that case is set for Tuesday. It involves similar allegations at a baby shower on East Searcy Street on March 13.
In July 2019, he was given five years of probation after pleading guilty in a negotiated deal to class D felony aggravated assault on a corrections law enforcement officer and two counts of class D felony first-degree terroristic threatening stemming from a Sept. 23, 2018, incident on SW 1st Street, where he reportedly “threatened to kill everyone.” Kensett Police Officer JR Tackett wrote that Bailey was showing signs of intoxication and said he had been using methamphetamine.
While being taken to the county jail, Bailey reportedly threatened to slice Tackett’s throat, damaged the police vehicle by kicking and tearing at it and spit on Tackett “for the remainder of the transport.” He also reportedly exposed himself to a female jailer after arriving at the jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.