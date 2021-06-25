The drug of choice in White County still “is definitely methamphetamines,” Kelli McHugh, a peer recovery specialist for the Searcy Police Department, said as part of a panel presented this week by White County 100 Families and Restore Hope Arkansas.
The four-person panel spoke Wednesday at Valley Baptist Church on how substance abuse affects the community. The discussion was moderated by Dana Baker, area coordinator for White County 100 Families.
McHugh said she works with primarily with those who are addicted to meth, but fentanyl and heroin also are “coming up.”
“I think it affects the children more than anything,” McHugh said. “It affects the community as far as crime and it affects the person with addiction, of course, but I see that the children really getting harmed by this.”
McHugh said she worked with a little boy who was waiting on his mother to get out of prison. “He was writing her all kinds of letters and he was so excited, and she never made it home.” She said as soon as the mother was released, “she was off and running again.” McHugh said the boy was disappointed and shattered.
“I want to help the parents not leave the children,” she said. “I want to give the children a sense of normality that they had, that they seek growing up. And a lot of children are not seeing that these days. They are seeing the addictive parents, they are seeing the lifestyle and that’s what they think is normal, so they are like growing up to do the same things.
“I work with a lot of generational, like their parents were addicts, their grandparents were addicts, they’re addicts. That is all they know how to be. They had very little life skills.”
The police officers, McHugh said, believe in what she does so they hand out her card to community members who could benefit from talking to her. “It’s word of mouth through the jail. The parents contact me. Family members contact me. I work with a narcotics investigator on overdoses. I am getting calls from everywhere and I am very excited about that.”
Dane Dillard, a peer recovery coach for ARcare, said his clients of late have been coming from referrals from White County 100 Families. He also mentioned “generational drug use,” saying he was blown away in the first couple of months working for ARcare at “just how many people” he encountered who were generational users.
Dillard talked about a young girl who “used” with her mother as well as her grandmother. He also said there was a young boy who used with his father.
“Somehow or another this cycle over the last 30 to 35 years has perpetuated itself and gotten stronger. So we have dysfunction, trauma, abuse, all these things,” he said. “They hear about this thing called recovery. They hear about hope but to them it’s outside the scope of their apprehension until we can get them in, set them down and explain to them there is something more, you just have never seen it before.”
Brandon MacMurphy, a recovering heroin addict who is now a Searcy resident, spoke about the process of coming out of addiction. He said is originally from Annapolis, Md., a bigger city near Baltimore that is a lot different than White County.
“I went ahead and messaged an old buddy of mine. His name is Wes Adams. He’s the state’s district attorney of Maryland,” MacMurphy said. “The same district attorney who put me in jail who I am friends with today.
“He told me the main focus is after your initial inpatient treatment for 30, 45 days or whatever, it’s that long term, the next nine months after which is the No. 1 root cause for sobriety and relapse.”
He said after charges were filed against him, he “went into the Annapolis drug court program and completed that program.”
“It was a long journey but I did it,” MacMurphy said. “Also, in Maryland we had Crisis Response and what that basically is is peer recovery.
“I overdosed three times. After my first overdose, you would basically talk to me and try to start me on that journey of recovery, but at the end of the day it just came down to me wanting it. You did plant that seed in me to show me that there is a better life than what I was living. I can’t thank Crisis enough. I put my parents through so much being an only child and to have them watch their only child go through this was just really hard on them.”
MacMurphy mentioned Maryland having Safe Stations, where basically every police department and fire department in Annapolis, Baltimore and that area let a person who wants to get clean, walk in and if they have drugs on them, turn them over without getting in trouble. However, the person would be held there until being able to get into a rehab program.
MacMurphy said he did nine rehabs in Maryland and after his third overdose, Narcan was administered three time and he was sent to jail and from there, to a 30-day inpatient rehab.
“The judge said, ‘You are going to do this now or you are going to go away for a long time,’ and I went from that 30-day rehab to this nine-month program in South Carolina,” he said. “I said I would do it and literally got on the plane with trash bags. I didn’t have anything. Crisis Response got me the ticket. I went to South Carolina and completed the nine-month program down there and got a job while I was out there.
“I went back to Maryland for my hearing. All my charges were dropped. I am no longer owned by the state of Maryland. I met my wife in South Carolina. I had a great job working for Eaton in South Carolina and I did so well that they wanted me to come out here [to Searcy]. I still take my recovery on a daily basis, one day at a time.”
Kaela Griffin, also a recovering addict, works with moms who are in an inpatient recovery facility at Daughters of the Other Side, a faith-based recovery program.
Griffin said drug use in “very generational from parents to children to grandchildren to grandchildren.” She said she is four years’ clean and the child of addicted parents. She said she completed phases one and two of the DOTS program, and when she phased out, she began working on the staff.
“We don’t only want to reach the addict, we want to reach the family,” Griffin said. “I think what hinders the parents and the children in recovery, I feel like sometimes the parents still treat the child like they are broken whether it be in enabling them … we see this often. the parents try to create their child’s program. They don’t want to take their hands off and give them an opportunity to receive what we’ve structured and built for them.”
MacMurphy said his mom saw him in Baltimore in 2017, right next to the Johns Hopkins hospital on the corner holding a sign, asking for money so he could go buy drugs.
“I was standing on that corner holding that sign and she rolled down her window and said, ‘Brandon, get in the car.’ Me, I am in my addict behavior and I say, ‘Mom, I’m not coming home,’” he said. “She said ‘I don’t want to take you home, I just want to take you to get something to eat.’ And I still think about the day all the time. She took me to get something to eat and she left me out there. I just can’t imagine what it was like for her to leave me, her son, out there. It was tough.”
MacMurphy said the peer recovery support from Crisis Response would come out every day and try to get him. “They were consistent. They didn’t give up. They planted that seed for me. They wanted it for me, but until I wanted it … .”
McHugh said drug use affects everyone. “By getting everyone involved, I think we can help change some of that. It affects everyone in the community. Everyone in the community is going to have to fix it as well.”
Transportation is a big problem Dillard sees through his work with those coming into the treatment program.
“Transportation is a huge barrier in this county. We have a whole bunch of folks out there driving who are on suspension, no insurance, but there is no other alternative for them,” Dillard said. “The ways and means to get to a job … a lot of these folks don’t have any idea how to even apply for a job. There is an inability to fill out an application. There is a lack of knowledge on how to access the digital platforms that you can fill out applications on: ‘I want a job. I can’t find one. I go and ask for them but a lot of of these companies don’t offer paper applications anymore,’ so that is one of the barriers with employment.”
Dillard said he is is originally from northeastern Oklahoma, but has fallen in love with this area here in White County. However, right underneath the surface of the area is one of the biggest pathways for fentanyl and cartel drugs being transported on their way to Memphis, he said.
“We got human trafficking involved in this area. We see some really tragic things in this area and it is right under the surface and it is a community problem,” Dillard said. “It may not have touched you yet, it may hot have affected you yet, but it is alive and well and it is right here in Searcy and we need to come together as a community to stop this madness.
“The only way that we are going to be able to do that is to start loving some folks, be more inclusive in how we look at everyday life. You can’t judge a book by its cover anymore. Addiction doesn’t discriminate but neither does recovery and we have to start planting more seeds. All of us have to have an active role in taking a part in helping people recover from hopelessness in this community.”
