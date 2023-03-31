“We have not followed through making sure that we have the facilities today that compare to other communities,” First Security Bank Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Reynie Rutledge told a group gathered Tuesday at Harding University’s American Heritage Conference Center.
Rutledge was one of three community leaders participating in “A Better Community Conversation” panel discussion about Searcy with “Talk Business & Politics” moderator Robie Brock. The other panelists were John Hite, senior vice president of Bryce Corp., and Adam Hart, vice president of Hart Construction. The event was part of a Better Communities Conversation tour and was presented by First Security Bank, the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and “Talk Business & Politics.”
The question from Brock that Rutledge was answering was what is Searcy lacking.
Rutledge said he would be remiss if he didn’t mention that Searcy and his wife were missing “a really nice community center” where she could play pickleball. Right now, she plays three days a week at the Carmichael Center, he said, however it leaks there if it rains. Mayor Mat Faulkner told him the roof over the gym has now been fixed.
A more advanced trail system for biking and walking is another thing Rutledge brought up along with the youth baseball/softball fields at Searcy Sports Complex.
“When we built those [fields], it was state of the art,” he said. “So we’re not keeping up and we have not kept up with I guess I would say quality-of-life-type opportunities that we need to work on.”
Brock said this is a problem that every community has and “it’s like zero percent unemployment, you’re never going to get there. You just keep moving in that direction, so there’s always a need to constantly reinvent your community to appeal to the next generation that’s coming out of it.”
Rutledge said even though Searcy needs the things he mentioned, “we are currently working diligently to make it happen.”
Hart said as far as a missing component, “we lack industrial sites. We lack properties to be able to market to outside companies that may think about relocating or building another location in Searcy or maybe vendors of Bryce or Land O’Frost or Dan Foss or some of our existing industries.”
Hart said an important question everyone also has to answer is what kind of life are employees going to have in Searcy if a new plant opens. “And that goes back to a community center, it goes back to updating ballfields and it goes back to ‘what are people going to do living in Searcy?’”
Hite said he speaks for the Bryce family in saying that they have found Searcy a good place to be and talked about a generational commitment to family and community.
Hite also talked about the need to rethink education. “We need to continue to rethink empowering our young people with some kind of, I call it ‘mastery,’ the knowledge that they can do something and do it well that then pushes them on into the workforce quickly.”
Hart talked about the permanent one-cent sales and use tax passing in Searcy in November 2021 on “the second go-round.” Hart said he and a group of people have traveled around the state to see what ideas have worked and maybe didn’t work for different cities. He mentioned Russellville as one of the cities being looked at as well as Murfreesboro, Tenn.
“We learned real quick each one of those towns had a long-term economic development plan,” he said.
Brock asked about engineering firm Crafton Tull’s work on developing a 20-year plan for Searcy.
“This is about empowerment in my opinion,” Hite said. “We need all of our community members, all of our community classes to be able to thrive here.”
Hart said he is more involved with an economical plan being developed for the city than the Crafton Tull plan, which covers infrastructure, active transportation and parks, but the Crafton Tull plan is going to require additional funding if the city wants to build a new community center, new sidewalks or trail systems, pickleball or whatever it may be.
“One of the challenges in my humble opinion that we have faced in Searcy is, how can we grow for maybe the citizens or a lot of the residents, equating growth to losing our small-town feel and to not stay conservative fiscally with our money and conservative maybe even politically,” Hart said.
“So one of the challenges we face in that regard – whether it’s that we have to issue a vote on another quarter-cent or half-cent sales tax to fund some of these projects ... we can all help in this – is helping the community understand we can grow, we can get better, we can create cool, quality-of-life projects and not lose our small-town feel and not lose that appeal that drew me here in the first place and not lose that appeal that makes it a great place to raise a family.”
Rutledge agreed with Hart on being glad that the tax was passed. He said the money is there to basically cover operations and keep the road work, police cars and fire trucks up.
“But I think our citizens want more than that and that is why we are doing a plan with Crafton Tull to try to ascertain from everybody what needs do you see mainly from a quality-of-life standpoint and Searcy,” he said. “How can we fund it? How can we prioritize and then how can we pay for it?”
He said it is going to take some more money to be able to pay for a community center or a bike trail or Riverside Park, which has been in Searcy for as long as he has for 45 years “but it’s never been developed.” Rutledge said he thinks the city is at a point now that it can be developed for visitors “just to go to Searcy from counties around.”
The median age in Searcy is 34 years old, Brock said. “That’s a great plus for you because most communities have much older populations.”
Hart said the city needs to do a better job understanding how many also come to Searcy to work Monday through Friday.
He said Del Boyette, a strategic advisor, has been working with the Searcy Regional Economic Development Corp. concerning the economic development plan. Prior to starting a consulting business, Boyette was executive director of the Arkansas Economic Development Commission and deputy commissioner for economic development of the Georgia Department of Industry, Trade and Tourism.
Hart said surveys are coming out concerning the economic development plan and the hope is to get at least 1,500 to 2,000 responses. After the plan comes out, Hart said step two would be executing that plan.
Rutledge said Boyette is “an Arkansas guy” and has done an excellent job in both Arkansas and Georgia. “What is exciting is that Del knows Arkansas. He knows Searcy from many past histories.”
Brock said he has known Boyette for 30 years and “he is a stellar person and definitely one of the most dynamic people you could have got to come do this [plan].”
The first question Brock asked at the discussion gave each panelist a chance to brag about Searcy.
Rutledge said Searcy “has turned into being an absolutely tremendous place, Christian town, to raise a family, to raise three boys.” He said in a city like Searcy, residents get help from all of their neighbors and friends and “together we are able to raise our families in a Christian way of life.”
He said residents can feel safe and comfortable in Searcy and enjoy the small-town atmosphere while being close to Little Rock.
Hart said he grew up in Memphis, graduated from Harding Academy in Memphis and came to Harding in the fall of 1999. He graduated in the fall of 2003.
“Fortunately, I was able to start my business here but be able to work in different parts of the state as necessary,” Hart said. He said his wife and all the employees of Hart Construction love working in Searcy. Hart agreed with Rutledge that Searcy was a family-oriented atmosphere and a good place to call home and do business.
Hite said quality of life when asked to talk about why he likes Searcy. “I have found that there are more people here than other cities I work in that have what I call [being] intrinsically motivated.” He said a lot of that comes from the faith and service base of the community.
Hite said he needs to be in a community where people find purpose. “There’s a sense of direction in this community that allows people to pour themselves into things that are important to them.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.