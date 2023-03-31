“We have not followed through making sure that we have the facilities today that compare to other communities,” First Security Bank Chairman and Chief Financial Officer Reynie Rutledge told a group gathered Tuesday at Harding University’s American Heritage Conference Center.

Rutledge was one of three community leaders participating in “A Better Community Conversation” panel discussion about Searcy with “Talk Business & Politics” moderator Robie Brock. The other panelists were John Hite, senior vice president of Bryce Corp., and Adam Hart, vice president of Hart Construction. The event was part of a Better Communities Conversation tour and was presented by First Security Bank, the Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce and “Talk Business & Politics.”

