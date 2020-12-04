The COVID-19 pandemic has made things “very, very tricky” for Jacob’s Place Homeless Mission, according to Executive Director Bonny Gregory.
“We are a residential program that houses up to three families so three families living in close quarters is not exactly conducive,” Gregory said. “We did quarantine for a little period over the summer. We are back open and accepting families.
“We have new COVID-19 procedures in place. We do things like temperature checks and we have different schedules set up.”
Gregory said before the pandemic, families at Jacob’s Place used to really enjoy eating meals together. “Now, we have a new policy in play that allows the families to take turns in the kitchen and in the dining room.”
Fundraising also has been affected, she said. “You can’t really have an annual dinner. In 2019, we served over 250 people at our fundraising dinner. That normally takes place in April and that was the height of COVID [this year]. We have not had a fundraiser to date this year.”
Jacob’s Place was involved with Giving Tuesday this week, which Gregory said “was successful.” First Security Bank matched up to $10,000, so Jacob’s Place ended up with $23,000.
“We are always looking for people to give of their time or their treasure,” Gregory said. “This year is a little different in giving time because of COVID. There aren’t as many volunteer opportunities, but we are also looking for people who want to become donors.”
The goal of Jacob’s Place, Gregory said, is to “provide a hand up and not a handout.” She said what the mission likes to do is to develop a specific case program and plan for each resident since no one has the same situation, circumstance or goals, so the plan is customized it to whatever it is they are working toward.
“Some people have been evicted and they have jobs but it has been one reason or another, so their primary goal would be to regain independence.” She said some other people never graduated from high school so the mission helps them get enrolled in the programs that are required.
Gregory said Jacob’s Place helps a lot of single mothers who get enrolled in services like WIC (the supplemental nutrition program for women, infants and children) and SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program).
Jacob’s Place, according to Gregory, works with a “wide range of referral sources and networks.” She said families that are familiar with the mission or have heard of it over the last 10 years can apply directly for a house. “You don’t need a referral to come, but we do love our partner agencies so United Way will make referrals if someone is seeking help from them.
“We work with different systems like Hope Cottage and Mission Machine and Quapaw and things like that, so if they are graduating from a program or if they are working with DHS [the Department of Human Services] we can help provide the structure that they may need to transition.”
Jacob’s Place staff meets with residents once a week to check in to see if they need help with anything. Typically, it is a 90-day program when people live at Jacob’s Place.
Homelessness is becoming more and more of a problem in this area, Gregory said.
“We were already starting to see a rise last year before the pandemic,” she said. “The Race Street Apartments closed in Searcy, so there’s really a lack of affordable housing available, so we were already seeing an influx from that and then with COVID, we have seen a lot of people lose their jobs and are needing assistance. We are getting a lot of phone calls already for that and different businesses that are either closing or laying off workers. We are getting more calls from people who once had stable jobs.”
Jacob’s Place opened its doors in 2008. Last year, it had over 715 requests for service.
“That’s a pretty high number, especially comparatively,” Gregory said. “Because in 2018, it was over 500. That was a pretty significant jump.”
Jacob’s Place does not limit itself to just helping people in Searcy and White County, Gregory noted. “We get a lot of people from Cross County. There are not many services over there and the court system refers people to Quapaw, which is in Searcy, so when they graduate from that program. We find that our program can kind of help and encourage stability after that.”
Gregory said she would like to stress that when people think of homelessness, they typically have the vision of the beggar on the street corner, the panhandler, but the reality is that homelessness looks a lot different.
“Yes, we do have panhandlers, but we also have people who are couch surfing,” she said. “We have children who are being bounced around from auntie’s house to grandma’s house to mom’s new boyfriend’s house, so on and so forth. That’s where we like to position ourselves so that the children have a better chance of stable living. Hopefully, we can help the parents with a hand up and not just a handout.”
