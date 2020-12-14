A Searcy couple who runs a nonprofit called Operation Rescue Children is inviting residents to take part in painting fire hydrants for Child Trafficking Awareness since January is Global Human Trafficking Awareness Month.
The mission statement of Operation Rescue Children says it is “a nonprofit organization that trains teams around the world to identify, intervene and stop the human trafficking of children.”
Adrianne Waggoner said her husband, Keith, who is a life coach came up with the idea. “He had seen other people painting fire hydrants in other places and he liked it. Since we’ve started this nonprofit, he wanted to raise awareness about human trafficking; he just put the two together.”
Waggoner said their hope is to get a lot of residents together, especially children, to be able to get creative and do some work around town. “If we can get some families or even some of the art departments at different schools, we’d love to have people do that.”
Waggoner said human trafficking is an issue nationwide and worldwide, but even locally. “We’re wanting people to be mindful of that and when they see a fire hydrant, if it’s painted, they can think about that.”
Some residents have already started painting hydrants, so the effort is underway. Waggoner said all the painting should be done by Jan. 16, when she and her husband will be taking a tour of them and posting the pictures online.
As far as if the painted designs will stay on the fire hydrants, Waggoner said she thinks they will be able to stay on them indefinitely.
“We are hoping to do this again in the future. This is just kind of a shorter time frame,” she said. “We are just trying to do our first go-around with as much participation as we can and moving forward maybe in the spring we can do another one and get more people involved, and we’re hoping to get more schools involved at that time.”
Waggoner said she and her husband are looking forward to seeing the impact this effort will have on the community. They are hoping to have at least 100 hydrants painted this year in the name of Operation Rescue Children.
The Facebook page with more information is Paint Your Fire Hydrant For Awareness Searcy, Arkansas. Operation Rescue Children also has a Facebook page. The Facebook page of Searcy Water Utilities has a link to get signed up to paint a fire hydrant. There are between 2,500 to 2,600 fire hydrants in the city of Searcy, which is partnering with Operation Rescue Children to allow the painting on the fire hydrant. The Searcy Fire Department is promoting this event on its Facebook page as well.
Keith Waggoner mentioned that when he lived in Indiana as a kid, people had lots of fun painting the fire hydrants. “We are asking people to make it a child-like theme when they are painting their hydrant.”
“We are hoping to have education here with classes on trafficking,” he said. “We are thinking about getting some magnets or some kind of QR Code and putting them on the back of the hydrants. It’s all a work in progress. One of our goals is to get other people on board.”
Waggoner said they hope to put some videos up on how parents can talk to their kids about human trafficking.
