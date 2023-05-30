Operation Rescue Children is "hoping to paint as many" hydrants in Searcy "as we can" before June 10 as a way to bring awareness to human trafficking and child exploitation, according to Dr. Keith Waggoner, founder and president of the nonprofit organization.

The organization ran a campaign in Searcy in 2021 to paint fire hydrants and is back doing it again, hoping that residents will join them in the awareness effort and for talks planned for the Child Safety Center of White County at the end of the campaign.

