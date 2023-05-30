Operation Rescue Children is "hoping to paint as many" hydrants in Searcy "as we can" before June 10 as a way to bring awareness to human trafficking and child exploitation, according to Dr. Keith Waggoner, founder and president of the nonprofit organization.
The organization ran a campaign in Searcy in 2021 to paint fire hydrants and is back doing it again, hoping that residents will join them in the awareness effort and for talks planned for the Child Safety Center of White County at the end of the campaign.
“We are moving on to other ones,” Waggoner said of painting the hydrants. “There’s like 2,500 in the city of Searcy, something like that.”
Waggoner said all of the city officials are on board with the campaign, including Mayor Mat Faulkner, Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez and Searcy Fire Chief Brian Dunavan.
“The actual hydrants belong to the water department,” he said, “so Mr. [Dan] Dawson over there has joined us and we’ve got lots of churches and individuals helping us. In fact, we’re painting hydrants right now so the citizens of Searcy can do that all the way up until June 10th. And then the Child Safety Center is hosting a lecture series for us, and so on that day we will be talking at 2 p.m. about the realities of human trafficking and child exploitation here in Searcy.”
Waggoner said he became involved in bringing awareness to human trafficking after someone came to his church and talked about it.
“Of course, you know I had heard about it but I didn’t know how terrible a problem that it was," he said. "He said there are more slaves in the world today than ever before, almost 50 million — that’s more than the population of Canada, and a lot of those still happen here locally, right here in Arkansas, in White County. And a lot of how that happens with our youth today is some predator online will somehow try to seduce them, get a young girl or even sometimes a young boy to meet them somewhere and then they either rape them or somehow seduce them into doing some other things with them.”
Waggoner said community members are invited to come out to the Child Safety Center at 414 Rodgers Drive for the lecture series. “Or if they want to join us at 10 a.m., we’re going to start at the courthouse and we’re going to go around and visit some of the hydrants that have been painted. Also, local celebrity Bryce Mitchell, the UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] fighter [and Harding University graduate], he’s going to be painting some of them with me. He will be here on that Saturday if anyone wants to come out and meet him as well.”
Regarding how the hydrants are supposed to be painted, Waggoner said, “People can be creative, vibrant colors, childlike themes, just things that are appropriate. We’re asking them not to paint them in dark colors so our firefighters can see them easily.
“What we’re after is for people to be able to see these vibrant painted hydrants in Searcy, knowing that we all stand united against child exploitation and endangerment. And our hopes are over the next few years to get every single one of them painted, all 2,500.”
As of late last week, about 30 fire hydrants had been painted, but Waggoner said “the campaign is picking up speed. We’ve got more and more people and organizations involved so we’re hoping to have 100 or 150 more painted this year.”
Those wanting to sign up to paint a fire hydrant can go online to operationrescuechildren.org and they can sign up on Facebook on Operation Rescue Child. “Also the city of Searcy and the water department and the mayor’s Facebook page all feature the story there," he said.
“Any citizen of Searcy can paint as man [hydrants] as they want," Waggoner said. "We’re just asking that they sign up just so that we know what’s going on.”
On the sign-up form. there are safety requirements and an agreement section as well as painting suggestions and procedure information.
According to Waggoner, the “Paint Your Fire Hydrant” campaign serves as a rallying cry for community members to actively engage in the fight against child exploitation and human trafficking. “By involving local residents in a visible and creative endeavor, Operation Rescue Children hopes to foster a sense of responsibility and ownership in protecting their neighborhoods from heinous crimes that threaten the innocence of our children.”
He said the topics at the lecture series will include speakers presenting “real solutions to the terrible problem of child exploitation, child sex slavery and human trafficking right here in Arkansas.”
As far as Waggoner being involved with this cause, he said, “We were able to facilitate a meeting between the Texas Rangers and the executives of Twitter not too long ago, helping Twitter identify child predators online. We’re doing big work all around the world.”
