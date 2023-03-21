Owners of four properties declared nuisances, including a building at an apartment complex claimed to be “not fit for human habitation,” were given 30 days last week by the Searcy City Council to clean up their properties after public hearings were held.

Tom Kelso, owner of the Briarwood Apartments at 2103 W. Beebe-Capps Expressway, told the council that he has had an ongoing problem for two years with “abandonment, squatters and persons that do not live there that have accrued issues that were dangerous.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.