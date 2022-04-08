Latest e-Edition
Latest News
- Harding University making 'Moments' for Spring Sing, starting Thursday
- Out with the old
- China used TV, TikTok stars in discreet Olympics campaign
- Health experts say US suspension of COVID aid will prolong pandemic
- Key particle weighs in a bit heavy, confounding physicists
- Fed casting its inflation fight as battle against inequality
- Jackson confirmed as first Black female high court justice
- Biden bets strong job market will shield economy from slump
Most Popular
Articles
- Searcy 21-year-old charged with permitting abuse of child taken to hospital with fractured skull
- Forrest City 23-year-old killed in two-vehicle accident Thursday on Race Avenue
- Searcy High School teacher in Moving Searcy Forward group to seek to become mayor
- Judsonia 29-year-old accused of threat with gun, attack with rod from blinds
- WCC School Board picks four finalists for superintendent position
- 89-year-old Center Hill Korean War vet dies as result of injuries from head-on crash
- WCC parents fire back with lawsuit claiming FOIA violations, right to speak denied
- WCC School Board president files defamation lawsuit against parent and her father
- Arrest warrants
- Bald Knob council votes to tear down historic building, but Searcy man wants to save it
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.