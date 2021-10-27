An out-of-state call to the Searcy Police Department on Wednesday morning led to temporary lockdowns of high schools in the city because of a shooting threat.
According to Lt. Todd Wells, “an unknown person” who sounded female called the department and said she was “going to shoot the high school.” He said the person was not specific about what high school she was referring to, and Searcy High School, Riverview High School and Harding Academy were all notified of the threat. All three went on soft lockdowns.
Searcy School/Community Coordinator Betsy Bailey said Searcy High School locked down at “approximately 10:45 a.m. due to a threat that was circulating across social media.”
“No students or staff members were in any danger,” Bailey said. “The IP address of the threat was tracked to an individual in a different state. The soft lockdown was lifted at 11:35 a.m. after the threat was completely investigated. We are grateful to the Searcy Police Department for acting quickly and efficiently.”
Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton said his district “just took some precautions like, we didn’t let any kids eat outside today and some minor, kind of soft lockdown, I guess would be the way to describe it.”
“The police were great. They very quickly determined that it was a hoax and not an actual threat, so we really commend the police department for their actions,” Stratton said, adding that he was driving back from a meeting and it was within a half-hour of him being first notified of the threat that he was notified that it was a hoax.
Stratton, who was a superintendent in Missouri before coming to Riverview, said threats to schools are “kind of a nationwide problem. People think it’s funny to do this or they want to get out of a test or something, different things like that.”
Wells said police departments across the country were getting the same type of call. He said from talking to the detective in charge of Searcy’s case, he found out there was a list of about 10 to 20 schools who received the same type of threat.
“One was in New Hampshire,” Wells said. “They call it swatting; trying to get a SWAT call out. So we figured that out and put the school off the lockdown.”
Wells said the threat was not related to anything on social media. “There is no telling what comes up in someone’s mind, why they would want to, as a prank or they think it’s funny or what, who knows?”
He said he believes the detective in charge said the call came in from Arizona.
“We couldn’t ping it for some reason, but we could get an IP address; they worked on it,” he said. ... “It was such a vague threat. You have to take it serious for sure. It was just so vague, it was hard to go by.”
Wells said Searcy Police Department Sgt. Todd DeWitt is the school resource officer at Searcy High School and Wells called Riverview’s SRO personally to let him know what was going on and also called Harding University’s Public Safety supervisor to let him know, too.
“We followed our safety protocol as far as on situations such as that,” Harding Academy Superintendent Jim Gurchiek said, “and just commend Searcy police and Harding University security helping us make sure our building was secure.”
