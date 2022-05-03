Two arrests in southwest Little Rock last week were related to “investigations that have come out of” Operation Central Sweep, according to Searcy Police Chief Steve Hernandez.
“Once we did Central Sweep, it wasn’t like ‘we’re done,’” Hernandez said. “... You know, we’re not sitting here in Searcy and White County waiting for the drugs to come to us, we’re basically using our street-level arrests and following them out as far as we need to go to keep them from coming into Searcy and White County.
“It’s just a continuation from the arrests of Central Sweep. We may have more. I’m not saying we have anything lined out right now.”
Operation Central Sweep, a drug- and gang-related investigation, resulted in 33 federal indictments in March 2021. According to the office of the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Searcy police, the White County Sheriff’s Office, Central Arkansas Drug Task Force, Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives has seized since July 2020 a total of 308.04 pounds of methamphetamine, 5.7 pounds of fentanyl, 2 1/2 pounds of cocaine, 24,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills (Blue M-30s laced with fentanyl) and 84 firearms. A total of 66 state and federal arrests have been made, including Gangster Disciples and members of the CJNG Cartel.
“When we did Central Sweep, we began collecting additional information from the folks that we picked up, and as we said at that press conference that day, that wasn’t the end,” White County Sheriff Phillip Miller said. “It was just the beginning, and so the recent announcement of some more folks is a continuation of what we were doing with Operation Central Sweep, and that is we had identified through our intelligence and through our information, the supplier in Pulaski County that was supplying many of the folks that they were then selling here in White County, and as we investigated those, the supplier, they attempted to kill two officers who were simply trying to get surveillance.
“The announcement of the arrests by the U.S. attorney’s office is still another step in prosecuting those that were involved in that and it’s still not over. We will continue to take the information developed from that case, from all those individual cases originally, to continue to combat the drug trafficking that comes into Arkansas, into White County and through Arkansas and White County.”
The arrests on federal drug conspiracy charges were made last Wednesday. Richard Smith, 48, and Enrique Salazar-Pacheco, 22, were charged by a grand jury in an indictment handed down Dec. 8, 2021.
“In November 2021, two federal officers were conducting surveillance as part of an ongoing investigation into a methamphetamine trafficking organization that involved Smith and Salazar-Pacheco,” a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office said. “As the agents were attempting to leave the rural area, a male later identified as Jackie Davidson, 50, of Woodson, exited the wood line and fired multiple shots at the law enforcement officers, striking their vehicle several times.”
Jonathan D. Ross, U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, announced the indictment, which charges Smith, Salazar-Pacheco and three others with various methamphetamine and firearms charges.
Smith, Salazar-Pacheco and Abelarado Gonzalez, 46, of Woodson are charged with conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of a methamphetamine mixture.
Smith and Salazar-Pacheco are also individually charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and Gonzalez is charged with being an unlawful user of a controlled substance in possession of a firearm. Salazar-Pacheco is also charged with possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.
The release said that Davidson is charged with using a firearm to assault two federal agents – a task force officer from the DEA and a special agent from the ATF. Davidson is also charged with using a firearm during a crime of violence as well as attempted murder of federal officers.
Jose Alonso Mena Moreno, 43, of Woodson is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm as well as being illegally present in the United States.
“Criminals do not follow city limit boundaries,” Hernandez said, “so we identified the source of these narcotics in southwest Little Rock, where those who were supplying narcotics to citizens of Searcy were taken off the streets.”
Miller added, “These arrests show the level of our officers’ commitment to continually work to bring justice to those folks that would do harm in our communities. I am grateful for their service.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.