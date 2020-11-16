A grassroots group that brought in more than $2,000 worth of coffee shop and restaurant gift cards and donated them to the Searcy Police Department now has its sights set on helping raise money for the White County Sheriff’s Office for equipment purchases.
Marco Orozco, who works in management at Cargile Auctions and “wears a lot of other hats, too,” said he was “contacted by a group of local individuals. They are really not a formal entity per say, they are just a group of do-gooders in the community. They learned that the White County Sheriff’s Office had some needs and they wanted to get together and do something to benefit them.
“One of the members of the group reached out to me and inquired about helping out with something like that,” Orozco said. “It is something I immediately got excited about. We really wanted to be a part of it.”
Orozco said the group has gone around to area businesses and other individuals in the community to get donations of items that they could sell during an online auction event that runs through mid-December.
“All the proceeds are going to go towards the purchase of equipment that the sheriff’s department really needs,” he said. “We have gathered everything from a John Deere gun safe from Greenway Equipment to tools; we have manicures and pedicures; we have gift certificates from local restaurants.
“We have got an overnight stay at the the Titan 2 Missile Complex; it’s actually one of the decommissioned nuclear missile silos out in Vilonia. A gentleman purchased the land and renovated the missile silo and turned it into a corporate events center. It’s really, really neat. There’s a wide array of stuff that we’re going to sell on this online auction and turn around and donate those proceeds.”
There is not set goal for the auction, Orozco said but “the bigger the better.”
“We probably have four or five thousand dollars worth of retail stuff right now that we are going to offer,” he said. “I have more stuff coming in daily that I will be adding to it. If individuals feel so moved to donate items, by all means bring to this and we will get them added to the auction.
“The goal is to kind of get this thing to do above and beyond the value of the items we are selling. I’d like to really see that happen because of the cause that we are supporting.”
Those interested can go to cargileauctions.com to learn about the auction items. There are links to bring them to the auction. The Cargile Auctions app also can be downloaded onto smartphones.
“It’s a pretty simple registration process,” Orozco said. “You create a username and password for your account and once you are there you can start bidding. It’s a pretty easy bidding process.”
