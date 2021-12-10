With basically half a year left in Searcy’s eight-year plan, most of what the city has left to accomplish has to do with ongoing expenses, according to Mayor Kyle Osborne.
“We have street resurfacing, we have drainage, we have LOPFI [Local Police and Fire Retirement System], we have police cars,” Osborne said Friday. “If I’m not mistaken if other departments have vehicles problems, we try to keep a little bit in there to fix or replace a vehicle.”
He also mentioned staffing needs and he said there is “a little bit for the reserve fund.”
The eight-year, 1-percent sales and use tax passed in 2014 would have expired in June, but voters passed a permanent continuation of the tax last month.
Osborne said when the continuation of the tax failed in a Feb. 9 special election, “everything came to a screeching halt; all of those projects were stopped.”
“We were somewhat in limbo. We didn’t know exactly what would happen,” he said. “But after this last election [Nov. 9], we are relooking at those projects. An example would be we would love to redo Davis Drive going out to the [Arkansas Highway 13] bypass.
“We are going to have to do it one day. There is always going to be police cars, LOPFI, drainage, street resurfacing, things like that.
“Next year, we have to look at which garbage trucks have to be replaced. There is always something. If the maintenance guys have a truck that spends more time in the shop than on the street, you probably want to get rid of that.”
Asked if there might be a quality-of-life or big project in the works, Osborne said that is hard to say because “I may have a project that I’m really leaning toward, but the council may want to do something different or if the community changes their mind, they want something else.”
He was asked about redoing the tennis courts at Berryhill Park, a pickleball project discussed this month by the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission with an estimated cost of $1.3444 million.
“We weren’t even looking at that [pickleball] until the last year and a half and all of the sudden ...,” Osborne said. “I would stay tuned to the A&P and the council meetings. We’re looking at trying to redo the tennis court and rebuild some pickleball [courts] down there.
“Apparently, if we had 15 pickleball courts, we could fill them up on weekends. I’m excited about this. I want to hurry up and get them built and watch the results of all this. That will be exciting.”
As far as other possible projects, Osborne said “people call all the time and wonder why we don’t have this. We get a lot of that.”
“I hate to say it like this, but it’s not like we just have a big sum of money here that we can just start any of these projects,” he said. “After we get the budget finished, we just look, see what the projections are. For years and years, our employees have had cost-of-living adjustments and I told some of the council with inflation as high as it is right now, giving these guys and girls a 2 percent COLA [cost-of-living adjustment], they are actually going backwards. I mean, they are still losing money.
“When you have 250 employees; we have to take them all into account. We want to take care of our policemen and firemen and we have code enforcement and we have other employees who are deserving also and if you pick out one group and focus on them, what does that say to the others? Now, we are trying to figure out our sales tax projections and what we can do without doing too much or too little.”
