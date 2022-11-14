World War II aircraft gasses up at Searcy Municipal Airport on way to Indiana air show

Nancy Kwiecien, executive officer with the Texas Raiders, and Col. Fulton Rivers were part of a vintage aircraft crew that stopped at the Searcy Municipal Airport in July 2021 for fuel. The B-17G Flying Fortress from the World War II era turned 76 years old that year. It was one of the two aircraft involved in a deadly Dallas air show crash Saturday.

 Greg Geary / newsroom1@thedailycitizen.com

A World War II aircraft that made a stop to gas up at the Searcy Municipal Airport in July 2021, when it was on its way to an air show in Indiana, was one of the two vintage military aircraft involved in a collision that claimed the lives of six people at a Dallas air show Saturday.

The Commemorative Air Force was putting on the show. The B-17G Flying Fortress bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the show, which opened on Veterans Day.

Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.