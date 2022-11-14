A World War II aircraft that made a stop to gas up at the Searcy Municipal Airport in July 2021, when it was on its way to an air show in Indiana, was one of the two vintage military aircraft involved in a collision that claimed the lives of six people at a Dallas air show Saturday.
The Commemorative Air Force was putting on the show. The B-17G Flying Fortress bomber and a fighter plane collided and crashed in a ball of flames, horrifying spectators who had gathered for the show, which opened on Veterans Day.
The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the collision, including why both aircraft were flying at the same altitude and in the same air space, NTSB member Michael Graham said at a Sunday news conference.
The victims have been identified by the Commemorative Air Force as Terry Barker, Craig Hutain, Kevin “K5” Michels, Leonard “Len” Root and Curt Rowe. Several videos posted on social media show the fighter plane flying into the bomber.
The crash came three years after the crash of a bomber in Connecticut that killed seven, and amid ongoing concern about the safety of air shows involving older warplanes. The company that owned the planes flying in the Wings Over Dallas show has had other crashes in its more that 60-year history.
A preliminary report is expected from the NTSB in four to six weeks, while a final report will take up to 18 months to complete.
The B-17, a cornerstone of U.S. air power during World War II, is an immense four-engine bomber that was used in daylight raids against Germany. The Kingcobra, a U.S. fighter plane, was used mostly by Soviet forces during the war. Most B-17s were scrapped at the end of World War II and only a handful remain today, largely featured at museums and air shows, according to Boeing.
“It affected me because to actually inside one of those and kind of get a feel for what the men did,” Searcy Municipal Airport Manager Roger Pearson said Monday about the crash. “I’ve watched so many of those World War II movies. It took a lot of courage and just to sit where they sat and think about what they did and the amount of courage it took for them to go ion those bomb runs and then turn around and come back home.
“Then when I saw the video of the crashing, I was like, ‘Man, that’s just like what they show on the videos from World War II. The plane splits in half and those guys had four seconds to say goodbye to themselves. It literally took four seconds for that plane, once the collision happened, the second collision that killed them no doubt.”
White County Sheriff Miller, who is also a pilot, and was at the airport last year when the group made their stop, said, “It is just tragic that a great group of volunteers lost their lives while trying to provide a realistic historic experience to those who are watching. I saw the headlines and the video not too long after it happened. You won’t find many pilots who aren’t inspired by just the vast amount of aircrafts that were produced during World War II.”
Miller said he sat in the pilot’s seat of the B-17 and got to visit with the volunteers when the Gulf Coast Wing of the Commemorative Air Force based in in Conroe, Texas, landed two World War II aircraft at the airport for fuel.
“They offered us hamburgers and we needed a little bit of fuel so we stopped, got a little bit of fuel and they said. ‘While you’re here, we are going to feed you,’” said Col. Fulton Rivers. He said Conroe is just north of Houston, about 35-40 miles.
The B-17G Flying Fortress was manufactured by Douglas and designed by Boeing in July 1945. “The most unique thing to me about this aircraft right now is there are only three of these aircraft actively flying in America today,” Rivers told The Daily Citizen when he was at the airport.
Garrett Bragg, one of the crew members of the B-17, said the exact date it was built was July 12, 1945. “It was one of the last B-17s to come off the assembly line and what saved her and the reason we still fly her is the Navy chose her along with 23 other aircraft to become one of the first AWAC [Airborne Warning and Control System] program.
“They took her, painted her Navy blue, took all the guns off, put a big DADA bulb on the bottom and they flew her off the coast of Korea, looking for enemy aircraft and just any other incoming hostiles.”
Information for this article was contributed by The Associated Press.
