A McRae 44-year-old reportedly involved in an approximately one-hour vehicle pursuit while pulling a stolen trailer, “deliberately” hitting a deputy’s patrol unit and resisting arrest officially is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued for Michael Dale Robertson earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on charges of class C felony first-degree criminal mischief, class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger, class D felony second-degree battery, class D felony aggravated assault, class D felony theft by receiving; and class D felony first-degree endangering the welfare of a minor.
Robertson is set for plea and arraignment July 6 in White County Circuit Court, but he was not in custody in White County on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Detective Chris L. Ellis of the White County Sheriff’s Office, Robertson drove by a deputy parked on Peanut Ridge Road on March 20 around 4:50 a.m. at “a high rate of speed” while pulling a trailer with a pickup. He reportedly would not pull over and during the next hour “traveled into oncoming lanes of traffic and failed to yield at multiple stop signs, creating a substantial danger of death or injury to others on the roadway.”
After turning onto a dead-end road, Robertson made a U-turn at the end of the road and drove into the front of Patrol Sgt. Kyle Williams’ vehicle, Ellis wrote, before driving “into a nearby wood line” and becoming stuck.
Robertson reportedly would not get out of the vehicle, which also had his teenaged stepson in it, and scratched Williams on the face, “causing an injury to Sgt. Williams’ right eye” when deputies attempted to remove him.
Deputy Steven Seitz delivered several “pain compliance strikes,” but Robertson kept resisting, Ellis wrote, even when he was taken to the ground. The officers reportedly were able to place him under arrest after deploying a Taser.
In addition to Williams’ eye injury, Seitz reportedly broke his hand during the altercation and was treated at the Unity Health-White County Medical Center Emergency Room.
The trailer had been reported stolen to the North Little Rock Police Department.
A warrant on fleeing charges also was issued for William J. Lane, 33, of Bradford. He was charged with class D felony fleeing in a vehicle causing and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot for a May 3 incident. He also is set for plea and arraignment July 6, and was not in the White County Detention Center on Monday.
According to the affidavit written by Arkansas State Trooper Andrew A. Lay, Lane fled from a Judsonia police officer who tried to pull over the motorcycle he was riding May 3 “for reckless driving and no license plate.”
The state police were called to assist as Lane reportedly fled on U.S. Highway 67/167 to Bald Knob Lake Road. The pursuit continued onto Arkansas Highway 258, where Lane failed to stop at a stop sign, past Prince Cemetery Road to Highway 167, Lay wrote. “The motorcycle failed to stop at this stop sign and drove onto the oncoming shoulder, narrowly missing an 18-wheeler.”
After reportedly driving on the right shoulder on Highway 167, Lane turned on Newell Road, failing to stop at a couple more stop signs, before eventually losing control of the motorcycle on loose gravel at Russell Mountain Road. Lane reportedly tried to flee on foot, but was caught after a “brief” pursuit and a Taser was deployed.
