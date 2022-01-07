A surge in COVID-19 cases due to the highly contagious omicron variant becoming dominant over delta was compared to pecan pie Friday by Dr. Roddy Lochala, chief medical officer for Unity Health.
“The health department has said that over 90 percent of what is circulating in Arkansas is omicron,” Lochala said, “and as time goes on it will be nearly 100 percent; it will outcompete delta.”
Unity Health-White County Medical Center has 25 COVID patients now, according to Lochala, while hospitalizations statewide increased by 41 Friday to bring the total to 933 (467 since the start of the year) as Arkansas broke COVID-19 records for the fourth day with 8,434 new cases in 24 hours. Gov. Asa Hutchinson said Tuesday that nearly 87 percent of the hospitalizations in Arkansas were among those unvaccinated, which is similar to what Unity Health is experiencing, Lochala said.
Active cases in White County had hovered in the 200s since the middle to November before spiking this week to 859 due to omicron being “a better pecan pie,” Lochala said.
He compared the variants with an example of a restaurant making pecan pies by the thousands because the ones they make are excellent, but then one day a little bit more sugar is accidentally put into the pies, a little bit more Karo syrup, and it turns out the pecan pies are even better now then they were before. The moment it is found out that an even better pecan pie has been made, the last recipe is obsolete.
“And that’s kind of what happens with these variants,” he said. “It has to have an advantage, and so delta had an advantage over the previous version, meaning that it more easily infected people, and then omicron comes along and it has an even better advantage over delta. ... No consumers want the old pecan pie because the new pecan pie is better.”
Omicron, Lochala said, is “just a recipe for proteins. It’s a recipe, just like cooking a pecan pie, so the reason why vaccination is important and previous infections are important is that when people have previously gotten COVID, either they have gotten COVID or gotten over COVID or they received some form of vaccination, that virus is less successful in multiplying.”
Lochala said in places with “huge population densities” and mostly poor and unvaccinated areas, the virus replicates unchecked, and “that just means there’s more opportunity to accidentally put more Karo syrup in your pecan pie.”
Omicron, according to Lochala, transmits much more easily than delta “and is just blowing through the community.”
On Tuesday, Hutchinson deployed National Guard members to help with hospitals’ COVID-19 testing sites. He said he has authorized 50 Guard members to assist at hospitals around the state, in addition to 10 that were deployed Monday at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences.
The number of new cases is likely higher because of Arkansans testing at home or Arkansans who are infected but haven’t been tested. “We’re entering a period of probably the greatest risk and the greatest challenge that we’ve faced during the pandemic,” Hutchinson said at his weekly news briefing.
When it comes to testing, Lochala said he thinks everyone is struggling to get the same scarce resource. ”Our clinics are working to continue to provide testing but everybody is really in the same struggle for that resource.”
One of the things that is putting a strain on the system, Lochala said, is that with omicron, it is generally less severe, less virulent “so it’s more transmissible, but its ability to cause disease is less.”
“Viruses aren’t supersuccessful when they infect you and kill you; they’re not spreading to anybody,” he said. “So when we talk about hospitalizations and the difference between a vaccinated and unvaccinated person, the vaccinated person has a much shorter length of stay in the hospital. They utilize much less resources in the event they are admitted.
“We do see more longer stays, more severe admissions and ICU admissions among unvaccinated people and immune compromised people, people that have chronic conditions that presuppose them to illness.”
Lochala said he thinks mild symptoms, are being seen especially among those who are vaccinated or otherwise healthy and young. He mentioned sore throat and cough, headache and low-grade fever as typical symptoms. “It is less risky in people who aren’t COVID naive, meaning that they have either been vaccinated or boosted or have had infections.”
The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement issued a “call to action” on Friday, urging Arkansans not to take the omicron variant lightly.
“Omicron is spreading uncontrolled across our state, posing a serious health threat to those who are not vaccinated and boosted,” ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said. “The sheer number of people becoming infected is a threat to our health-care system. We expect and hope that the current surge will be short-lived, but for the next three weeks we call on Arkansans to take action to fight this highly infectious variant.”
Among the recommendations by the ACHI, which says it is a nonpartisan, independent health policy center, are ceasing “public-facing activities” for the short term, limiting in-person gatherings, working from home, requiring masks, increasing “hygiene, distancing and ventilation” efforts and emphasizing “the importance of vaccines, including booster shots.”
“I fear that some may be underestimating the threat from omicron because they have heard that its effects are milder than those caused by the delta variant,” Thompson said. “It does appear from early data that omicron is not as likely as delta to cause severe pneumonia; nevertheless, omicron is a serious health threat for the unprotected.”
Lochala said hospital stays for those who are vaccinated have been running about four days while the length of stay for an unvaccinated has been running about two weeks.
Lochala said it was the day after Thanksgiving when he was sitting in his office working and saw the reports from South Africa when the omicron flag was raised. He said that was a largely unvaccinated place so the virus was replicating.
“The delta variant was a successful virus and for every one person it infected, it got three or four more infected,” he said. “Somebody made a better pecan pie and it is just blowing through, it’s just blowing through. I think we just need to be prepared.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.