When it comes to winning a gold medal in an Olympics and finding a bone marrow match, the odds were about the same for 1960 gold medalist Earl Young, one in 22 million.
Young, who won his gold medal in the 4X400-meter relay in Rome, was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia in 2011. A bone marrow transplant was presented to him as the “only cure for what you have,” but he also found out that only four out of every 10 people find a match. Two weeks before his diagnosis, he said, Christine Waag of Offenburg, Germany, had become a bone marrow donor and it turned out that she was the only match for him out of 22 million on file.
“I read somewhere in the [2008] Beijing Olympics you had a one in 22 million chance to win one of these,” Young said last week, holding up his medal during chapel at Harding University, where he and Harding pharmacy student Sophia Tilley shared their stories about being transplant recipients and discussed the impact of registering as a potential donor for those in need of life-saving transplants.
DKMS, based in Germany and the largest blood stem donor center, partnered with Young and Tilley, both blood cancer survivors, for a donor registration drive. It marked the sixth time the university has partnered with the donor center for a registration drive. Information from Harding showed that 1,400 potential donors have registered over those six years and 12 resulted in donations for patients in need of blood stem transplants.
In September 2011, Young said he was traveling with his partner and could not “shake off this sniffle and cough.” When he got to his doctor, Young said the doctor told him he had not been in for four years and he needs to come in every year for a couple of tests. As Young was walking out to leave, the doctor came up to him and said, “You don’t feel bad? You should. Your white [blood cell] factory is shut down and you’re very low on whites.”
Young said his doctor sent him across the street to Texas Oncology. A doctor met him at the door and said he looked at his file and “Mr. Young, this is not good. We need to do a bone marrow biopsy.”
At the time, Young said he was 71, still jogging and was fine. However, after they put a needle in his hip, the doctor told him that he had leukemia with an FLT3 mutation. Young said he could barely spell leukemia and didn’t know what it all meant. He said he learned there are about 70 kinds of blood cancers and he had the worst. He asked how long he had left to live and was told “maybe three months.”
The doctor presented the former Abilene Christian University athlete with three choices. They could “do nothing” or “put you on meds, chemo, see how long you get. and then he said we may be able to get you a bone marrow transplant, which is the only cure for what you have.”
Young said he told the doctor he wanted the transplant and went home to tell his family. He started chemo the next day.
Meanwhile, Wagg had swabbed her cheek, put the sample in a donor registration envelope, sent it in to a lab where it was typed and then it was put into an international registry. After she was found to be a match for Young, he said that on Jan. 20, 2012, Waag left her village and went to Frankfurt, Germany, where her stem cells were collected before being taken to the Frankfurt airport and flown directly to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport.
“It’s Christine running my life,” Young said. “We talk about women running our lives, I’ve got the whole spectrum, and she’s doing a heck of a job.”
Six years ago, Young said, he started Earl Young’s Team to promote participation in the international registry at universities.
He said there are patients in hospitals beds, 14,000 to 20,000 this year, who have to have a bone marrow match, and six out of 10 of them will die. Young said there may be someone walking down the street “clueless to the fact that they could have saved that life.”
Tilley said her journey with cancer started when she was first diagnosed at the age of 10.
”I was playing softball at the time,” Tilley said. “In fact, I had been playing softball for about six years and doing extensive training for about two since I was wanted to be the pitcher.
”One day, I noticed that my left knee started hurting and the pain never went away. At first, we just thought it was from playing sports. It was a sports injury; I will just rest it, it will get better.”
Eventually, Tilley’s pain started keeping her up at night so she went to her doctor for an X-ray and found out she had a tumor engulfing her left knee and going out to her femur. A biopsy was done and it was found to be cancerous. She said her options were surgeries and chemo and she might lose her leg. “And the doctors did not know how bad it was going to get.”
Tilley said doctors eventually were able to do a knee replacement, a femur replacement and a partial hip replacement, and “after a year of chemotherapy, I went into remission.”
She said although she was undergoing therapy, she was kind of lost without her mobility, but she was able to return to the sixth grade “bald-headed and in a wheelchair.”
Then in the seventh grade, she went to the doctor and discovered she had tumors growing in her right lung. A biopsy showed that they were cancerous.
”At this point, I was devastated,” Tilley said. “I thought I was cancer-free.”
Tilley said she had two right lung surgeries and did a year of chemotherapy. The cancer went into remission, but she said this time she felt even more loss because since she couldn’t play softball, she had joined the band and taken up the saxophone and now after the lung surgery she couldn’t play. Tilley said her mom told her God used softball to make her body strong and used the saxophone to make her lungs strong so that she could survive.
Tilley said she was in remission from cancer for six months after having the chemo and the surgery for her lungs, but still had mobility issues when she was getting to the point of entering high school. The day after high school orientation, Tilley said she went back to the doctor just to make sure she was good to start classes. During that particular appointment, blood work was done and it was discovered that Tilley developed a new type of cancer, secondary acute myeloid leukemia, just like Young had.
She was told that no chemo or surgery would cure her from this type of cancer but a bone marrow transplant could be tried to give her another chance at life. Tilley said her parents and siblings were checked first to see if they could be a match, then the bone marrow registry was the next step to see if somebody else out there was a match for her.
On Dec. 15, 2011, Tilley got the transplant that saved her life.
”Gob blessed me with a perfect match,” she said. “All because one woman in Arizona joined the registry and she said ‘yes’ when she got the call to donate. Without her and her donation, I would not be standing up here.
”Because of her, I’ve got to experience so much life that I never thought I would get the chance to. I got to go on and graduate high school. I got to go graduate college at Arkansas Tech with multiple degrees. I got to stand by two of my siblings on their wedding day. I got to be my sister’s maid of honor. I got to be there for the birth of my two nephews and in a year and a half, I will graduate with my doctor of pharmacy degree.”
She said after graduating she plans “to make a difference in the way we treat cancer. Without her donation, I would not be standing in front of you today.”
On campus Oct. 26,, two donation tables were set up to join the international registry. Tilley encouraged everyone to take a few minutes to get their cheeks swabbed and join the registry, “because you could be the reason someone gets to live. By saving one life, you will impact thousands and for that, I’m thankful to be here.”
The bone marrow registry drive reportedly collected 554 packets from the Harding community. A swab kit can be ordered online at dkms.org.
