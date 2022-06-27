Calling the 2024 total solar eclipse a “Super Bowl-level event” for Arkansas, Danyelle Perry, public information technician with the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, said that Searcy is “in the line of totality” and “we do expect all our accommodations to be booked.”
The Searcy Regional Chamber of Commerce held a meeting concerning tourism promotion Thursday and the eclipse was a hot topic of discussion. Perry said there are group tours from Europe that already have made plans two years in advance to come to Arkansas to watch the eclipse.
Arkansas will be one of the few states April 8, 2024, that will be directly in the eclipse’s “path of totality,” the shadow zone of an eclipse that makes the entire spectacle visible, Perry said, adding that this type of occurrence is rare and anticipation is high.
Perry said the 2017 eclipse was a partial one in Arkansas but the 2024 eclipse will be “double the geographic distance and double the time duration of totality, so it’s over four minutes of darkness in the middle of the day expected. That’s what we are preparing for.”
Perry said this is the best time for cities like Searcy to think about their presence and what they want to do concerning the eclipse so they can be ready, “because people are going to show up no matter what.”
“Even if you don’t do anything they are going to come, and we want you to be ready,” she said. “We want to give the best impression of Arkansas to any of these people who haven’t traveled here before. We want to make sure that they love it and want to come back.
“We have our arkansas.com/eclipse website. We have our countdown going on. I remember when it was over 700 days. It’s going to be wonderful.”
The event is being dubbed “The Great North American Eclipse.”
Gale McRae with the Greers Ferry Lake-Little Red River Tourism Association said she remembers a comment from someone who watched the 2017 eclipse in Van Buren that said cities have to make sure they dedicate a fund of some sort for cleanup and accommodating the trash that will come from large amounts of people visiting for the eclipse in 2024.
“That was an unexpected thing,” she said and the city was in a deficit because of that.
Perry said cities need to think about if they will have to shut down roads during the eclipse. She mentioned the importance of looking at the automatic street lights that come on when it gets dark outside. Talking to the power companies about that is one of the details Perry talked about that will be important for cities to do.
Perry said a one-page check list is being worked on for cities for the eclipse.
“The whole state will have at least 97 percent of totality. It is going to be an all-day thing,” she said. “It is going to take about 2 1/2 hours to get to totality and then 2 1/2 hours for it to move back.
“We are encouraging people to stay late and that way you can miss that whole traffic influx. It is on a Monday so it’s a good chance to catch a long weekend. We encourage towns to get together and plan events. Even if there are clouds, there is still going to be awesome things to see and awesome things to do.”
Tara Cathey, vice president of the Searcy chamber, said an eclipse committee “absolutely” needs to be formed, “if nothing else, for the sake of the city and the airport.”
“We can’t imagine how many people are going to fly into the airport,” Cathey said. “Between city services, we are are going to have to find out what kind of events [to hold]. This is an opportunity not just for that Monday. You can have them coming for a mini-vacation. We want them to come Saturday and stay Sunday and then be here Monday for the event. Honestly, we want to monetize it for you guys and the city.”
The meeting was attended by Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne and area business community members.
Cathey said people need to understand supply chain shortages and the glasses that people wear to see the eclipse have to be ordered and ready for the event, and have to meet certain safety standards. “How many glasses you think we need, 50,000, 70,000? Searcy is 21,000, county is 78,000, how many glasses are you going to order? It’s going to take a lot of people to make that happen and go smoothly.” Parking also was mentioned by Cathey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.