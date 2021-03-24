A 33-year-old El Paso woman accused of attacking a White County deputy trying to secure the scene of a structure fire is facing a felony and three misdemeanor charges.
A warrant was issued earlier this month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Roselyn L. Montgomery on charges of second-degree battery, a class D felony, and misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
Montgomery was arrested Nov. 27 after events that resulted in her deploying Deputy Billy Stair’s Taser, hitting him in the upper thigh with both probes, resulting in “partial muscle ‘lock-up,’” according to the affidavit written by Detective Sgt. Josh Biviano.
Stair had responded to a structure fire on Oak Church Road in El Paso. Although “other household members” were “a safe distance away from the burning structure,” Miles Hogue reportedly was standing on the front porch. (A warrant also was issued for Hogue this month on unrelated drug charges.)
Stair reportedly attempted to get Hogue to move “for safety reasons and to allow the responding fire department clearance to extinguish the fire.” After Hogue “initially refused to comply,” he was handcuffed, Biviano wrote. While Hogue was being detained, Montgomery reportedly yelled at Stair and grabbed at his protective vest. However, Stair was able to place Hogue in his patrol vehicle.
As Stair returned to the scene, Montgomery reportedly came out of a camper and started coming toward him “in an aggressive manner by continuing to yell.” He reportedly told her to turn around and place her hands behind her back, and when she refused, he attempted to force her to do it to handcuff her. However, Montgomery tried to hit him with her elbow, Biviano wrote.
After Stair took out his Taser and continued to try to get Montgomery to comply, she “lunged forward at him, grabbing ahold of the Taser and forcing it in a downward position,” Biviano wrote. That’s when it deployed into Stair.
Stair “eventually” got “control of the situation” and arrested Montgomery. She was taken to the White County Detention Center. She was not in custody Wednesday afternoon, but is scheduled to appear in White County Circuit Court on April 6 at 9 a.m. for plea and arraignment.
A warrant also was issued in a separate case for Taylor Kent Foreman, 30, of Sherwood on a second-degree battery charge, a class D felony. Foreman, who is also facing a second-degree battery charge from an incident last October, remained in jail as of Wednesday afternoon. He is set for plea and arraignment on the latest offense April 6.
That charge stems from Foreman reportedly grabbing a deputy jailer by the arm and slinging him into the hallway, where the deputy reportedly hit a desk. Foreman then “got on top” of the deputy and stayed there “during the full duration of the physical altercation, which lasted approximately two minutes,” Detective Andrew Holloway wrote in the affidavit.
Foreman reportedly got up when other deputies arrived. “The altercation was captured on surveillance footage,” Holloway wrote. The deputy suffered “a contusion to the left side of his face and a laceration to his right elbow.”
The attack by Foreman reportedly occurred after he demanded toiletries from the deputy, who was distributing food trays.
Foreman also is accused of fighting with a deputy and state trooper when he was arrested Oct. 5 at a residence on U.S. Highway 64 West near El Paso. The homeowner reportedly wanted Foreman removed from the property because he “was causing a disturbance,” but Foreman ignored Deputy Jordan Smith’s orders to leave.
When Smith attempted to handcuff Foreman, he reportedly “began to physically resist.” Trooper Tony Bowman arrived and helped Smith get Foreman to the ground, but Foreman reportedly continued to resist, at some point biting Bowman on the left hand while he was being handcuffed.
A second-degree battery charge also officially has been filed against German Varech Morales-Polio, 20, of Cotter. Morales-Polio also is scheduled to appear in court April 6, but was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.
Morales-Polio is accused of becoming “physically violent” Jan. 30 with a Beebe police officer, including “maliciously” kicking the officer in the face while being placed in the back seat of a patrol vehicle.
Beebe Officer Josh Matthews wrote in the affidavit that he had been dispatched to an apartment on Pine View Drive regarding “a disorderly person.” He wrote that at the residence, which was “in disarray,” Morales-Polio “was sitting on the couch yelling and being uncooperative.”
Morales-Polio reportedly had been brought to the apartment by the complainant, but “became agitated” once he arrived, damaging property and yelling “random phrases that did not make sense.”
Matthews believed Morales-Polio might be under the influence of a controlled substance, so he reportedly attempted to put “hand restraints” on him. Because Morales-Polio “became physically violent” while refusing to be arrested, Matthews wrote that he used his Taser “to gain compliance.”
While another officer was helping him put Morales-Polio in the patrol vehicle, Matthews wrote that he went to the other side because Morales-Polio “was using his feet to prevent us from securing him into the patrol vehicle.” That’s when Matthew reportedly was kicked “with such force as to knock my glasses off of my face.” He wrote that the kick caused “severe soreness and redness to my face and neck area and [he] had temporary vision interruption.”
