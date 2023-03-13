Charges officially filed against a Judsonia 42-year-old accused of forcing his way into a home on Smith Road after a police pursuit include four counts of class Y felony kidnapping.

According to the warrant issued for Daniel Brady Watson last week, he also is facing charges of class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger, class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000, three counts of class D felony battery in the second degree, class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000 and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot. He also was charged as an habitual offender.

Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.

