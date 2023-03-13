Charges officially filed against a Judsonia 42-year-old accused of forcing his way into a home on Smith Road after a police pursuit include four counts of class Y felony kidnapping.
According to the warrant issued for Daniel Brady Watson last week, he also is facing charges of class C felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger, class C felony theft by receiving value between $5,000-$25,000, three counts of class D felony battery in the second degree, class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000 and class C misdemeanor fleeing on foot. He also was charged as an habitual offender.
No appearance in White County Circuit Court had been set as of Monday afternoon, but he remained in custody in the White County Detention Center on a $300,000 bond.
Watson preliminarily had been charged with three counts of felony second-degree battery, two counts of felony fleeing, felony residential burglary, felony theft by receiving, misdemeanor interference with emergency communications, misdemeanor resisting arrest and misdemeanor theft by receiving when he was arrested in January. He also was served a failure to appear warrant.
According to Lt. Scott Seiders, public information officer for the White County Sheriff's Office, the Pangburn Police Department attempted to make a traffic stop around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 10 on a 2017 Hyundai Veloster that was displaying a fictitious license plate. When the Hyundai wouldn't stop, a pursuit began on Arkansas Highway 16.
The pursuit exceeded 120 mph at times, and continued south into the vicinity of Arkansas Highway 16 and Smith Road, where the Hyundai reportedly side-swiped another southbound vehicle while attempting to pass. It then continued on, striking the trailer of another southbound vehicle, which caused the Hyundai to roll over.
Detective Kenneth Booth wrote in the affidavit that the collision "caused injury to a juvenile in one of the vehicles."
Watson, who was driving the Hyundai and had active warrants for his arrest, climbed out, according to Seiders, and ran off on foot as deputies arrived. Seiders said on closer inspection of the Hyundai, it was discovered that it was stolen out of Judsonia.
"Deputies fanned out and began searching for Watson while state police responded to work the collisions," Seiders said.
While deputies searched, the White County 911 Operations Center received information that Watson had forced his way into a residence, prevented the homeowner from calling 911 and was hiding inside.
The homeowner reportedly "had locked her three minor children in the bathroom for their protection,", but Watson sat next to her on the couch after he "busted" in and "would block her path to the door and take her phone if she attempted to use it." However, she "was able to secretly text a friend for help," Booth wrote.
After deputies began to converge on the location, Deputy Ty McMullen reportedly heard the woman inside say, "He's in here," and entered the residence, where he found Watson in the living room, "kneeling on the floor." The homeowner let the deputies in after yelling for help, Booth wrote.
When McMullen attempted to place Watson in custody, he resisted, punching McMullen "twice in the face with his fist and then became more violent and harder to control," Booth wrote. More officers arrived and joined the struggle as McMullen was fighting to control Watson.
Watson also reportedly hit Pangburn Officer Jacob Teal multiple times "on his right arm and the right side of his head" and tried to take a Taser from Deputy Blake Ellis when he attempted to assist before Watson "elbowed Ellis several times in the chest and struck him in the face hard enough with his fist" that it temporarily caused "his vision to blur."
"Mr. Watson was eventually subdued after having punched, kicked and bit the arresting deputies," Seiders said.
Watson and McMullen were both treated at Unity Health-White County Medical Center for their injuries. Seiders said the other deputies involved were "examined and medically cleared on the scene."
In addition to the vehicle Watson was driving being stolen, stolen key fobs "for other vehicles on the property" from a breaking and entering where the car was stolen were found inside the vehicle, Booth wrote.
A warrant also was issued earlier this month for Marcus Montgomery Massey, 19, of Searcy on five counts class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000, two counts class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000 and class D felony breaking and entering. Massey, who also was in custody in White County on Monday, is set to appear in White County Circuit Court for plea and arraignment April 4.
Massey is accused of breaking into a shop in Griffithville and stealing four pickups, a side-by-side, a four-wheeler and "multiple tools" Jan. 8. The reported value of the property was $95,950. He was developed as a suspect through video surveillance, Investigator Paul McIntosh wrote in the affidavit.
Massey reportedly disclosed the locations of the side-by-side and four-wheeler after being arrested and admitted to all the thefts during a second interview at the sheriff's office. He reportedly also said a second suspect was involved.
Information for this article was contributed by staff writer Greg Geary.
