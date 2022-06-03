The following are the official results for White County's May 24 Republican and Democratic primaries and nonpartisan general election. The election results were certified on June 3, 2022.
U.S. senator
Republican
Sen. John Boozman 6,140 (54.10%)
Jake Bequette 2,485 (21.90%)
Jan Morgan 2,435 (21.46%)
Heath Loftis 289 (2.55%)
(Boozman won the nomination with 200,755 votes/58.0%.)
Democrat
Dan Whitfield 473 (43.68%)
Natalie James 470 (43.40%)
Jack E. Foster 140 (12.93%)
(James won with 49,556 votes/54.1%.)
District 2 U.S. representative
Republican
Congressman French Hill 6,473 (57.93%)
Conrad Reynolds 4,700 (42.07%)
(Hill won with 48,840 votes/58.5%.)
Governor
Republican
Sarah Huckabee Sanders 9,241 (81.39%)
Francis “Doc” Washburn 2,113 (18.61%)
(Sanders won with 287,905 votes/83.16%.)
Democrat
Chris Jones 680 (62.44%)
Anthony “Tony” Bland 127 (11.66%)
James “Rus” Russell, III 107 (9.83%)
Jay Martin 106 (9.73%)
Supha Xayprasith-Mays 69 (6.34%)
(Jones won with 66,324 votes/70.47%.)
Lieutenant governor
Republican
Attorney General Leslie Rutledge 6,405 (57.29%)
Sen, Jason Rapert 1,685 (15.07%)
Greg Bledsoe 963 (8.61%)
Chris Bequette 954 (8.53)
Judge Joseph Wood 661 (5.91%)
Doyle Webb 512 (4.58%)
(Rutledge won with 183,126 votes/54.03%.)
Attorney general
Republican
Lieutenant Governor Tim Griffin 9,713 (87.35%)
Leon Jones Jr. 1,407 (12.65%)
(Griffin won with 284,873/85.39%.)
Secretary of state
Republican
Secretary of State John Thurston 7,337 (67.57%)
Eddie Joe Williams 3,521 (32.43%)
(Thurston won with 235,879 votes/72.11%.)
Democrat
Anna Beth Gorman 649 (60.65%)
Josh Price 421 (39.35%)
(Gorman won with 52,548 votes/58.59%.)
State treasurer
Republican
State Rep. Mark Lowery 7,964 (75.58%)
Sen, Matthew W. Pitsch 2,573 (24.42%)
(Lowery won with 238,144 votes/74.79%.)
State Supreme Court associate justice Position 2
Supreme Court Associate Justice Robin Wynne 5,059 (44.31%)
Judge Chris Carnahan 3,806 (33.33%)
David Sterling 2,553 (22,36%)
(Wynne won with 202,048 votes/49.56%.)
State Supreme Court associate justice Position 6
Supreme Court Justice Karen Baker 6,910 (60.17%)
Judge Gunner DeLay 4,574 (39.83%)
(Baker won with 260,893 votes/64%.)
District 39 state representative
Republican
Judge Robert Griffin 738 (33.98%)
Justice Wayne Long 729 (33.56%)
State Rep. Craig Christiansen 705 (32.46%)
(Griffin, with 1,656/39.66 percent, and Long, with 1,336/32 percent, are in a runoff.)
District 40 state representative
Republican
Stacey Caplener 552 (64.71%)
Shad Pearce 301 (35.29%)
(Pearce won district with 3,007 votes/67.05%.)
White County judge
Republican
Lisa Brown 6,161 (56.01%)
Barth Grayson 2,769 (25.17%)
Shelly Wyatt Churchwell 2,070 (18.82%)
White County sheriff
Republican
Sheriff Phillip Miller 5,826 (51.86%)
Sam Jeffrey 3,192 (28.41%)
Larry W. House 2,217 (19.73%)
White County circuit clerk
Republican
Sara Brown 5,339 (48.69%)
Karen Gossett 3,062 (27.93%)
Kathy Baker 2,564 (23.38%)
District 1 justice of the peace
Republican
Doug Kennedy 334 (66.53%)
Michael Westergren 168 (33.47%)
District 10 justice of the peace
Republican
Justice Bobby G. Quattlebaum 557 (47.81%)
Roger Pearson 379 (32.53%)
Jeremy M. James 229 (19.66%)
District 12 justice of the peace
Republican
Justice Joel Pritchett 357 (57.12%)
Donald Starks 268 (42.88%)
Bald Knob Refunding Bonds
For 236 (56.73%)
Against 180 (43.27%)
Bald Knob Fire Improvement Bonds
For 302 (72.08%)
Against 117 (27.92%)
Big Creek Township constable
Republican
Jesse Pate 398 (39.96%)
Terry Ashley 323 (32.43%)
Al Crandall 275 (27.61%)
Cadron Township constable
Republican
Dusty Betts 504(52.12%)
Constable Kyle Benson 463 (47.88%)
Harrison Township constable
Republican
Constable Greg Meharg 484 (70.25%)
Roger Gray 205 (29.75%)
Beebe School Board Zone 1
Bennie Brock Jr. 269 (51.04%)
Janet Hines 258 (48.96%)
White County Registered Voters: 44,249
Registered Voters -Republican: 3,594
Registered Voters-Democrat: 1,899
Registered Voters-Nonpartisan: 38,756
Ballots Cast-Total: 12,665
Ballots Cast-Republican: 11,489
Ballots Cast-Democrat: 1,114
Ballots Cast-Nonpartisan: 62
Ballots Cast-Blank: 1
Voter Turnout-Total: 28.62%
Voter Turnout-Republican: 319.67%
Voter Turnout-Democratic: 58.66%
Voter Turnout-Nonpartisan: 0.16%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.